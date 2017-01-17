New Jersey wrestling quad match is for an incredible cause

Maureen Olsen will be busy Saturday morning, hustling around the Jackson Memorial gym hawking specially designed T-shirts, hugging children and speaking with families she can relate to on a most personal level, and generally pushing a cause that’s been nothing short of a crusade over the past seven years.

And through it all, a complex swirl of feelings will undoubtedly engulf her.

Olsen’s son Chase would have been a junior at Jackson Memorial right now. He might have been wrestling like his older brother, Quinn, did for four years, or played multiple sports for the Jaguars like he did, along with his two older sisters, Alyssa and Morgan.

In 2009, Chase Olsen lost his battle with a rare, aggressive form of cancer, just 3 1/2 months after tumors were discovered in his abdomen. On Saturday, the Jaguars will host a quad match with Jackson Liberty, Central and Lakewood, to raise money for the Chase Ryan Olsen Foundation, which provides financial assistance to local families dealing with childhood cancer.

“It can be tough with all the should-have-been, would-have-been, what-if kind of stuff,’’ she said. “But we try to keep everything very upbeat.”

In addition to selling T-shirts, which were donated by Howell chiropractor Dr. Robert Beam, a 50-50 and soliciting donations at the door, in attendance will be six families from Ocean Countywith children who are currently battling cancer or are in remission, with those children serving as honorary captains for the teams.

“It’s bittersweet,’’ Olsen admitted. “It’s emotional to see some of the kids. A couple are few years out of treatment, and to see them looking healthy and thriving, it’s great. One of the little boys I’ve known since shortly after his diagnosis and now to see him two years out, watching them go through their journey, the highs and lows. And it’s bittersweet because there’s always that tinge of, ‘My son didn’t survive.’ That’s why I want so much for these children to survive and beat cancer.”

When the matches get underway at 10 a.m., and the crowd begins erupting with each takedown and every time an arm gets raised on the mat, the enthusiasm exhibited will mirror Olsen’s passion for the cause. It’s intensely personal for her, as it will be for anyone who attends in what is a shining example of the good that can come from athletics, in terms of raising awareness and support for worthy causes at the grassroots level.

