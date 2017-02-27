New Living Word girls roll into title game

HAMMOND — New Living Word used a suffocating defense to roll past Family Community Christian, 52-17, and into Friday’s Division V girls state basketball championship game.

New Living Word (21-12) did not allow more than seven points in any quarter. New Living Word also limited Family Community Christian (13-11) to 12 percent shooting for the contest.

Jessica Onwuzulike led New Living Word with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Tania Roper added 14 points and 13 rebounds.

Jaidyn Oliver led Family Community Christian with seven points.

Summerfield 46, Atlanta 39: At Hammond, after a slow start, defending Class C state champion Summerfield pulled away from Atlanta to reach the Class C title game.

Atlanta led 15-12 after the first quarter, but Summerfield took control of the game in the second quarter as it led 21-19 at the half and 33-29 after three quarters.

Summerfield (22-8) was led by Mercedes Coleman with 22 points and 15 rebounds.

Teashanna Sapp led Atlanta with 11 points.

Summerfield will play Plainview for the Class C championship at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Plainview 82, Dodson 45: At Hammond, Plainview used a big second half to romp past Dodson in a Class C state semifinal game.

Plainview led just 27-23 at the half. But Plainview used a 25-11 third-quarter scoring advantage and a 30-11 scoring edge in the fourth quarter for its final margin.

Kennedy Johnson led Plainview (27-6) with 22 points. Alex Harrison added 21 points and Allie Willis had 10 for Plainview.

Erica Burnett led Dodson with 17 points. Dodson also got 12 points from Elizabeth Parker and 10 from Micaela Reed.