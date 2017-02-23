New London’s Cook looks to go out in style

NEW LONDON – Two.

That’s the number of victories New London’s Scott Cook needs Friday to reach the 138-pound finals in Division 2 at the WIAA state wrestling meet at the Kohl Center in Madison.

Cook, a senior, will be making his fourth consecutive trip to state and reached the medal stand his sophomore year in 2015 with a sixth-place finish in Division 1 at 132 pounds.

He captured the Seymour sectional title at 138 to advance to state and is banking on that experience to help him reach his goal of the championship match.

Cook reached the state tournament his freshman and junior years, but didn’t place in either of those seasons.

“Now that I’m a senior, I’ve been there and done it and I know what it’s all about,” Cook said. “So I go in there a lot different. I know what I have to do and what I got to do and I won’t get psyched out as much as I used to get.

“It’s basically you go out there for broke, that’s kind of my mindset. Go out there and have fun and, hopefully, it falls in my favor.”

With a 31-2 record, Cook earned a bye into the quarterfinals and will meet either Alex Deheck (29-9) of Kewaskum or Monroe’s Cole Murray (33-11) on Friday morning.

Cook is No. 2 in the latest rankings by wiwrestling.com. Viroqua’s Ryan Hannah is ranked No. 1, with Mauston’s Jarrett Dolata and Freedom’s Sam Peters third and fourth, respectively.

Cook said he has wrestled many of the competitors in the top half of the rankings and said he’ll have a good idea of what’s in store for him should he run into any of those wrestlers.

“I kind of know them, so it is kind of helpful,” he said. “So I have a game plan before I go to the match and then I kind of go from there to when it takes place.”

New London wrestling coach Nathan Krueger is confident in Cook’s ability to get the job done at the Kohl Center.

“The way Scott is wrestling right now, he is going to be very hard to beat,” Krueger said. “With that being said, we’re taking it one match at a time.”

Cook, who started wrestling in first grade, said his primary job is to get focused on the match at hand heading into Friday.

“I have to get my mind set and zone in,” he said. “It’s about getting out there and having fun and wrestling my match.”

Not placing in the two out of the three years he has been at state is definitely a motivator for Cook.

“I want to win it and it just didn’t fall in my favor the last year and what not,” he said. “I trained a lot harder over the summer and, hopefully, I can do it this year.

“I’m super excited. It’s going to be my last high school tournament for New London, so it’s going to be a fun appearance and kind of sad, too. Because it’ll be the last time I get to put on the New London singlet and go out there and compete.”

Ricardo Arguello: 920-993-7191 or rarguello@postcrescent.com; on Twitter @PCRicardo

Division 2-3 state qualifiers

DIVISION 2

Freedom: Mitch Garvey (126), Sam Peters (138), Evan Vosters (145), Matt Verhasselt (170)

Wrightstown: Ben Durocher (132), Bryce Herlache (182), Matthew Van Eperen (195)

Little Chute: Logan Van Handel (152), Bryce Schumacher (160)

Chilton/Hilbert: Abraham Sell (132), PJ Ladd (160)

New London: Scott Cook (138)

Seymour: Justin Krull (160)

Waupaca: Derrick Rotta (195)

DIVISION 3

Weyauwega-Fremont: Cian Fischer (106), Easton Groskreutz (113), Justin Kempf (120), Dylen Kicherer (220)

Shiocton: Sawyer Theobald (132), Sammy VanStraten (138), Levi Snortum (145)

Brillion: Isaiah Ribble (106), Ben Kasten (145)