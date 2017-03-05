NEW Lutheran playoff run comes to an end

WAUPACA – Some say that it is not about how you start, but rather how you finish.

Unfortunately that was not the case for the NEW Lutheran girls basketball team Saturday afternoon, which did not score for the first five minutes of the game and quickly fell behind 14-0 to start the WIAA Division 5 sectional final game it eventually lost 68-51.

“We dug ourselves a hole early,” said Blazers coach Nicole Natzke. “We won the second half, but the hole was too big against a team that can shoot from the outside, from the inside and from the free-throw line.”

The Loyal Greyhounds did just that, making 22 free throws and attacking the Lutheran zone inside and out.

Facing a 29-9 deficit late in the first half, Lutheran went on a bit of a run to cut it down to 30-17.

That is when freshman gaurd Remi Geiger not only stopped the run with a steal leading to an and-one on the other end, but started one for the Greyhounds to extend the lead to 38-20 heading into halftime.

Both teams came out of the break firing, including senior Blazer Morgan Meerstin, who was relentless drawing fouls while attacking the basket, making eight of her 15 points at the line.

Combine Meerstein’s attacking with a trio of 3’s from sophomore Afton Wenger and huge defense off the bench from senior Stacie Puyleart (five blocks), and the Blazers were able to cut the lead to 10 with six minutes to go.

The Greyhounds were able to once again answer one run with another, ripping off nine straight points of their own to clinch a berth in the state tournament.

Seniors Karsyn Rueth and Morgan Reinward were constant forces for Loyal. Reinward scored a game-high 22 points while Rueth recorded 12 points and 15 rebounds.

The loss does not diminish what Lutheran was able to accomplish in making it this far, defeating both the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds on its way to the sectional final.

“The seniors have had a goal,” said Natzke. “They got beat on a very heartbreaking last-second three last year in the regional final and they have been determined since that game to get to this spot. So they worked at it and they wanted it.”

N.E.W. Lutheran…20 31 – 51

Loyal…38 30 – 68

N.E.W. LUTHERAN – Natzke 6, Meerstein 15, Wenger 10, Steffke 5, Nelson 4, Puyleart 6, Perino 4. 3-pt: Natzke 2, Meerstein 1, Wenger 3, Steffke 1. FT: 11-16.

LOYAL – Geiger 17, Reinwand 22, Rayhorn 7, Goodbrand 3, Krasselt 7, Rueth 12, Bravener 1. 3-pt: Krasselt 1, Rueth 2. FT: 22-30. Fouled out: Rueth.