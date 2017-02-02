New Ohio State CB Amir Riep drove almost two hours to hand deliver his NLI

No one will doubt Amir Riep’s commitment to Ohio State after Wednesday.

Before the National Signing Day ceremony at Riep’s Colerain (Ohio) High in Cincinnati, the 5-foot-11, 185-pounder drove all the way to Columbus to hand deliver his signed National Letter of Intent to the Ohio State coaching staff, per the WCPO (and former Cincinnati Enquirer) reporter Mike Dyer.

#OhioState commit Amir Riep went to Columbus this morning to deliver his National Letter of Intent to Buckeyes assistant Kerry Coombs — Mike Dyer (@MikeDyer) February 1, 2017

Riep’s commitment to his new school may help close the gap to some of his classmates who are already on campus. The cornerback is a four-star prospect who chose the Buckeyes over a whopping 47 other scholarship offers.

“I have never heard of any kid doing that before,” Buckeyes assistant coach Kerry Coombs, who accepted Riep’s NLI in person, told WCPO.com. “It was a complete surprise to me. I had no idea. And I got to be honest with you — I thought it was one of the coolest things I’ve ever seen.

“(Ohio State head coach) Urban (Meyer) didn’t know. I said, ‘Hey coach, we have a special delivery.’ Because we were getting all the emails (from the signees). And here’s a guy walking right in.”