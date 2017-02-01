New Ole Miss DT signee Tae-kion Reed throws Mississippi State hat before picking Rebels

New Hope's @Taekion Reed not only picked the Ole Miss hat & signed with the Rebels, he chucked the MSU hat across the room. That's a first! pic.twitter.com/W8wNMO1rXi — Robby Donoho (@RobbyDonoho) February 1, 2017

Ole Miss and Mississippi State are fierce in-state rivals. As one would expect, they run into each other off the field in recruiting plenty of the time, too, which makes for extra animosity on days like National Signing Day.

So, when Tae-kion Reed briefly picked up a Mississippi State hat at his Signing Day ceremony, Bulldogs fans understandably rejoiced. Unfortunately, they celebrated too soon.

As soon as Reed was holding the maroon of Mississippi State, he was already throwing it off, chucking the lid across the table and instead wearing an Ole Miss hat. Needless to say, his move left little question where Reed’s allegiance lies.

It’s unknown if Reed actually held a Mississippi State scholarship offer — Rivals.com didn’t list Mississippi State as one of his offers — but he was also recruited by the likes of Memphis and Southern Miss. Not that any of those schools could compete with Ole Miss in Reed’s heart. He’s a Rebel through and through … and perhaps throw and through.