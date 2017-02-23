New Paltz edges Roosevelt to reach MHAL finals

It’s been a while.

Seventeen years, coach Stu Robinson said, since the New Paltz High School boys basketball team has won a Mid-Hudson Athletic League championship.

With their 59-56 win over Franklin D. Roosevelt on Wednesday at SUNY Ulster, the Huguenots have a chance to finally win again.

New Paltz will return to Stone Ridge on Thursday to take on Spackenkill in the MHAL finals. The Spartans defeated Rhinebeck, 57-51, in their semifinal game.

“We know both teams, Spackenkill and Rhinebeck, are going to be tough,” Robinson said. “We know we’ll have to play a tough game.”

After being tied 30-30 at halftime against the Presidents, the Huguenots were able to gain a one-point lead at the end of the third. New Paltz hit key free-throws in the final frame, and that made the difference, Robinson said.

“I don’t think either team ran out front and stayed in front,” the coach said. “I think we knew it was going to be a battle because we beat them by three during the regular season. We knew they wanted it as much as we did, the ball just bounced our way down the stretch.”

Axel Rodriguez led the Huguenots with 19 points. Teammate Corey Burke added 11 points, while Mike Holohan poured in 10.

Nowah Rosado led the Presidents with 16 points. DeAndre Orr contributed 15, and Ethan Hart scored 10.

The Huguenots will play in the MHAL final at 7 p.m. Thursday, after the 5 p.m. girls championship game between Red Hook and Pine Plains.

A.J. Martelli: amartelli@poughkeepsiejournal.com, 845-437-4836, Twitter: @AJM_PoJoSports