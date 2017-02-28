New Paltz skiers place at state championships

Jordan Nagel is already prepared for next year.

The skier from New Paltz High School placed 20th at the New York State Public High School Athletic Association nordic skiing championships on Monday at Gore Mountain in North Creek in the greater Lake George area, after finishing fourth a year ago. Nagel was among seven Huguenot skiers to place at the meet.

Although she fell short of her goal of winning a state title, she insists it’s made her eager to win a year from now.

“Going from fourth to 20th made me that much hungrier for a state title,” Nagel said. “The competition was pretty tough this year. If I had skied about 20 seconds faster, I would have gotten 12th instead of 20th. But this is the sport that I love, so no hard feelings.”

Nagel finished the 7.5-kilometer classic race in 27:24.7. Teammate Abbey Gravatt finished 27th in 28:35.1.

Owen Sheekey placed highest among the New Paltz boys, coming in 28th and finishing the 10-kilometer classic race in 38:49.6.

“Owen was really determined to get out there and do a good job,” New Paltz coach Ann Gregory said. “He had a good race.”

Wells Willett was 45th on the boys side, finishing in 44:48.1.

Amelia St. John was 40th in the girls race (31:12.9), while Stephanie Stewart-Hill was 44th (33:18.3). Kaya Jordan finished 47th (34:56.2).

“The kids were positive,” Gregory added. “We certainly had some good showings. I was pleased with the effort.”

The skating relay portion of the state championships will take place Tuesday, also at Gore Mountain.

