New Paltz's Trzewik-Quinn, Lourdes' Thomas swim to state finals

And then there were two.

Seamus Trzewik-Quinn of New Paltz High School and Christian Thomas of Our Lady of Lourdes advanced to the finals of the New York State boys swimming championships on Friday, at the Nassau County Aquatic Center in East Meadow.

Both will compete Saturday at the same venue, along with other area swimmers who qualified for the second day of the competition outside of the finals races.

Trzewik-Quinn placed fourth in the 200-yard individual medley and seventh in the 100 backstroke. Thomas was third in the 100 backstroke and fifth in the 100 freestyle. Thomas entered the meet seeded 25th in the 100 freestyle.

Eric Culver, New Paltz’s coach, said Trzewik-Quinn is going into the finals in a good frame of mind.

“I think he’s very confident — that’s what we’re looking for, what we’re going towards,” Culver said. “I think he had two good swims and he put himself in good position for (Saturday).”

Trzewik-Quinn finished the 200 individual medley in 1:52.95, breaking former teammate Emile Kuyl’s school record of 1:53.93. He finished the 100 backstroke in 51.21.

Thomas finished the 100 backstroke in 50.94, and the 100 freestyle in 45.93.

“He had two perfect swims,” Lourdes assistant coach Art Boyko said. “He’s cool (going into the finals), relaxed. He’s reserved because he knows (Saturday) is a big day.”

Rhett Burns of Franklin D. Rooevelt placed 30th in the 200 freestyle (1:45.75) while teammate Robert Reining was 45th (1:47.22).

Phillip Volaski of Arlington placed 35th in the 200 individual medley (2:00.79).

New Paltz’s Leo Kuyl was 27th in the 50 freestyle (21.93), while Highland’s Andrew Valentino was 39th (22.21).

Chauncey Nicholas of Wappingers was 23rd in the 100 butterfly (52.63), while Rhinebeck’s Elias Econopouly was 34th, Reining was 37th (53.34) and Lourdes’ Jason Boyko was 42nd (53.62).

Arlington’s Michael Baione was 37th in the 100 freestyle (48.62), while Kuyl was 46th (49.05).

Boyko was 26th in the 500 freestyle (4:48.38), while Burns was 33rd (4:49.93).

Econopouly was 21st in the 100 breaststroke (1:00.45).

The 200 medley team of Leo Kuyl, Trzewik-Quinn, Chad Catania and Max Weires placed 18th (1:39.13), while Thomas, Boyko, Stephen Baker and Jason Cruz from Lourdes were 25th (1:40.52). Boyko, Baker, Cruz and Thomas were disqualified from the 400 freestyle relay.

New Paltz’s 200 freestyle team of Catania, Kuyl, Trzewik-Quinn and Tadeusz Trzewik-Quinn placed 22nd (1:30.11).

The top 30 swimmers in preliminaries qualified for Saturday.

