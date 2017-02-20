New Parkview High School football coach named

Springfield Public Schools announced Paul Hansen as the next head football coach at Parkview High School, beginning with the 2017-2018 school year.

Hansen is currently an assistant coach, offense coordinator and instructor at Southwestern Assemblies of God University in Waxahachie, Texas.

Hansen holds a bachelor’s degree in physical education from Evangel University and a master’s degree in education from Southwest Baptist University.

Hansen spent two seasons on the staff at Southwestern Assemblies of God, and the Lions went 12-7 in those two years, including a 4-4 campaign in 2017. Hanson’s offense scored an average of 29.3 points per game with averages of 239 yards passing and 176.3 yards rushing.

“The opportunity to bring someone with collegiate level experience to lead our students is a win for Parkview and the district,” noted Randy Stange, Springfield Public Schools athletic director. “Paul’s expertise will move Parkview in a positive direction on and off the field.”

Hansen’s employment is pending school board approval. He will replace coach Anthony Hays, who left Parkview after six years. Hays is moving to Branson High School to replace retiring Hall-of-Famer Dan Henderson.

Parkview went 30-35 under Hays in six seasons. In 2012, the Vikings were 8-3 and reached the sectional round of the playoffs.