New Prosper (Texas) football stadium will feature a banquet hall/suite area and adjacent natatorium

The football facilities arms race in Texas continues, though the newest entry from a Dallas-area program is coming in with a lower budget but new, innovative amenities.

As reported by the Dallas Morning News, a new stadium which will serve the Prosper Independent School District — which will expand to two high schools beginning in the 2020-21 school year — is scheduled to be constructed at a total expected cost of $48 million. The funds for the 12,000-seat stadium will be culled from a $710 million bond issue already on the books.

While much of the stadium schematics appear to be relative carbon copy efforts from other top-tier facilities, the Morning News took note of a pair of very unique features:

— The facility is actually a combined stadium/natatorium, which will fulfill an arguably even more significant need for the district, which doesn’t have a pool of its own.

— One end zone area of the stadium features a large facility with windows facing the field that appears to be a banquet or en suite dining area.

It’s unknown if that large area is in fact a team-focused dining area, a pseudo luxury suite or perhaps even a glorified press box (haha! unlikely). Whatever it is, it’s spiffy looking and different.

As for the natatorium, Prosper’s video release about the stadium made the following case for it’s inclusion in the stadium project:

The natatorium will also serve multiple high schools and will be PISD’s first facility of this kind. To date, the PHS swim and dive teams have had to travel to neighboring districts before 6:00AM each morning to practice. Now, we will actually have a facility to support the programs we offer these student-athletes.

While steep, the $48 million price tag currently associated with the field is a full $12 million cheaper than Allen’s notorious Eagle Stadium and $22 million below the still under construction stadium that will house McKinney’s sports teams.