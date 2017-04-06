New Secretary Of Education should have education experience

Donald Trump’s recent appointment of Betsy Devos as Secretary of Education has people all over the country concerned for the future of the public schooling system. Devos, a Christian, conservative billionaire should not be the one in charge of our country’s education system.

Trump’s education proposal calls for dedicating $20 billion to promote education reforms. These reforms could possibly “help” families move away from “failing government (public) schools” and transition to private, religious and charter schools.

“We know that millions of children, mostly low-income and minority children, remain trapped in K-12 schools that are not meeting their needs,” Devos stated when Trump first released the school choice education plan.

I have attended public schooling for all twelve years of my own education and have never felt “trapped” or wished to attend a private school instead. When it comes to “meeting needs”, I believe public schools do a great job, considering classes are taught by certified teachers and must follow curriculum standards. Private schools do not require teaching certifications and design their own curriculum.

The average cost for a private high school for one individual student is $13,538. So how would the 91% of students currently in public schools possibly pay their way through 12 years of education? Devos believes the government should provide parents who cannot afford the “proper” education with school vouchers.

School vouchers are distributed/ created by state governments. They allow parents to use public funds to help pay for their child’s private school tuition. Vouchers have caused many problems in various states due to the fact it is public money going into religious based organizations.

Devos ,as well as her children, never attended a public school. She also has no experience working in education,unlike the former secretary of education, John King Jr., who worked as a public school administrator and teacher. Devos has zero first hand knowledge on the public education system.She also seems to be uneducated on some of the basic education laws including the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA).

Devos believes education is a choice that should be left to the states, not the federal government. However, IDEA is a federal law that ensures children with disabilities free and public education.

During Devos’s confirmation hearing, Senator Tim Kaine asked her if she believes that all schools that receive federal funding (public, public charter or private) should be required to meet the requirements of IDEA. “I think that is a matter that is best left to the states,” Devos replied.

“So some states might be good to kids with disabilities and other states might not be so good and, what then, people can just move around the country if they don’t like how kids are being treated?” Kaine replied.

Devos claims her main goal is to give every child an opportunity for good education, but her ideas and goals for the future do not include EVERY child.

Members of the LGBTQ community might also feel intimidated by Devos. Although she has declined to voice her stance on the situation, past actions from Devos and her family show reason for concern.

“The DeVos family has a long, well-documented history of funding organizations dedicated to undermining and restricting the rights of LGBTQ people,” said Chad Griffin, president of the Human Rights Campaign in a Politico article.

I’m actually glad I had the opportunity to attend a public school and experience the diversity. Rather than wearing uniforms, I was allowed to wear what I chose. I was able to learn with people that were different from me. Unlike private schools, public schools consists of students from all different backgrounds, culturally, religiously and financially. I think this helps and prepares students when it comes to going out into the real world.

Many politicians have voted against Devos’ nomination, including Pennsylvania senator Bob Casey. Devos still won the votes, but the nomination was a fight. For the first time in senate history, Vice President Pence voted to break the 50-50 tie in a confirmation vote.

“I opposed Betsy DeVos because I believe our children need a champion of public schools as the Secretary of Education, not someone whose career has been spent trying to privatize public schools,” Casey stated in his open letter to constituents, thanking them for voicing their opinions.

All children living in the United States should have a right to public education, therefore I believe Devos does not deserve her position has Secretary of education. She has a big responsibility on her hands, and with no prior experience and lack of knowledge, I don’t think she is prepared. We should all be concerned that our country’s education system is headed by a Christian billionaire with a goal of privatizing education.