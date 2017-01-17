Menu
Basketball

New surroundings fit Julian Downey well at Santiam

Julian Downey is still making an impact, just in a different uniform.

Now a senior at Santiam High School, the 5-foot-10 guard scored 23 points in Monday’s 88-63 win against Central Linn.

Downey, who grew up in Mill City, previously played at Silverton, earning second-team all-Mid-Willamette Conference honors as a junior and was an honorable mention all-league selection as a sophomore on the Foxes’ Class 5A state championship winning team.

Santiam's Julian Downey (11) plows through Kennedy's Nick Suing (4) and Emorej Lynk (24) in the Kennedy vs. Santiam boy's basketball game at Santiam High School in Mill City on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016. Kennedy won the game 58-51 in overtime.

His impact can be seen clearly on Santiam’s team this year as the Wolverines are 11-2 overall and No. 2 in the OSAA’s power rankings.

This is the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Mid-Valley weekly watch list:

Zach Bernards, Dayton boys basketball: The senior point guard scored 38 points, including hitting eight 3-pointers, in Monday’s 92-67 win against Amity.

Katie Tallon, Willamette Valley Christian girls basketball: The senior center scored 16 points and had eight rebounds in Monday’s 56-22 win against Livingstone Adventist Academy.

Kyle Greeley, West Salem boys basketball: The junior wing scored 24 points in Tuesday’s 79-55 win against Sprague.

R.J. Veliz, Blanchet boys basketball: The sophomore point guard scored 22 points in Tuesday’s 55-39 win against Colton.

Sydney Hunter, McNary girls basketball: The senior wing scored 19 points in Tuesday’s 71-22 win against McKay and 12 points in Friday’s 52-44 win against McMinnville.

Brenna Redman, West Salem girls basketball: The junior scored 20 points in Tuesday’s 55-40 win against Sprague.

Ashtin Alexandder, Silverton girls basketball: The senior guard scored 13 points in Tuesday’s 70-12 win against Woodburn.

Rylan Stamback, Salem Academy boys basketball: The senior guard scored 14 points in Thursday’s 83-40 win against Gervais.

Katelyn Gray, Scio girls basketball: The junior post scored 10 points and had 10 rebounds in Saturday’s 60-32 loss to Blanchet.

Gretchen Olsen, South Salem girls basketball: The freshman guard scored 12 points, including three 3-pointers, in Friday’s 86-17 win against McKay.

