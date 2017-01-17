New surroundings fit Julian Downey well at Santiam

Julian Downey is still making an impact, just in a different uniform.

Now a senior at Santiam High School, the 5-foot-10 guard scored 23 points in Monday’s 88-63 win against Central Linn.

Downey, who grew up in Mill City, previously played at Silverton, earning second-team all-Mid-Willamette Conference honors as a junior and was an honorable mention all-league selection as a sophomore on the Foxes’ Class 5A state championship winning team.

His impact can be seen clearly on Santiam’s team this year as the Wolverines are 11-2 overall and No. 2 in the OSAA’s power rankings.

This is the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Mid-Valley weekly watch list:

Zach Bernards, Dayton boys basketball: The senior point guard scored 38 points, including hitting eight 3-pointers, in Monday’s 92-67 win against Amity.

Katie Tallon, Willamette Valley Christian girls basketball: The senior center scored 16 points and had eight rebounds in Monday’s 56-22 win against Livingstone Adventist Academy.

Kyle Greeley, West Salem boys basketball: The junior wing scored 24 points in Tuesday’s 79-55 win against Sprague.

R.J. Veliz, Blanchet boys basketball: The sophomore point guard scored 22 points in Tuesday’s 55-39 win against Colton.

Sydney Hunter, McNary girls basketball: The senior wing scored 19 points in Tuesday’s 71-22 win against McKay and 12 points in Friday’s 52-44 win against McMinnville.

Brenna Redman, West Salem girls basketball: The junior scored 20 points in Tuesday’s 55-40 win against Sprague.

Ashtin Alexandder, Silverton girls basketball: The senior guard scored 13 points in Tuesday’s 70-12 win against Woodburn.

Rylan Stamback, Salem Academy boys basketball: The senior guard scored 14 points in Thursday’s 83-40 win against Gervais.

Katelyn Gray, Scio girls basketball: The junior post scored 10 points and had 10 rebounds in Saturday’s 60-32 loss to Blanchet.

Gretchen Olsen, South Salem girls basketball: The freshman guard scored 12 points, including three 3-pointers, in Friday’s 86-17 win against McKay.