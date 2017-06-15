New video shows altercation between S.C. football coach, student

Video footage of a May 26 on-campus incident involving a longtime South Carolina football coach and a student was made public Wednesday.

The footage offers insight into what occurred between Conway (S.C.) football coach Chuck Jordan and 17-year-old Kabrian Javar Hickman and led to them being charged by the Conway Police Department.

In the above video obtained by The Sun News of Myrtle Beach, Jordan is seen confronting Hickman. It appears he requests assistance of another employee before Jordan and the unidentified person restrain the student. Jordan then puts his hand near the student’s neck and the other person in the video appears to restrain the student from behind.

During the confrontation, Hickman loses and then regains his balance as he is escorted out of the school and out the sight of a Conway High surveillance camera.

Per the Sun News, Jordan was arrested last Thursday and charged with third-degree assault and battery, while Hickman faces a charge of disturbing schools. Both were released the same day on recognizance bonds.

Jordan is on administrative leave with pay pending an independent investigation by Horry County Schools. The Conway head football coach since 1983, Jordan’s 275 wins rank eighth all-time among high school football coaches in South Carolina.

Horry County Schools also disciplined Hickman and the unidentified substitute teacher.

On Tuesday, Jordan’s attorney — Thomas C. Brittain of The Brittain Law Firm in Myrtle Beach — told the Sun News he plans to file a motion to have charges dismissed in the case.

“You can see the young man coming forward, you can see (Jordan) raising his hands, you can see someone coming from behind and pulling (Hickman) around. … No one got hurt, no one had a bruise or scratch, no one had any physical damage,” Brittain told The Sun News. “We’re not talking about any type of injury or physical damage. Chuck Jordan did not hurt him in any way, (Hickman) did not hurt Jordan in any way either.

“My hope is that (Jordan) can go back to work rather swiftly, but I also do not know school protocol. I’d also like to see things resolved for the young man involved too. You hate to see injury to one’s name or livelihood … not just for Jordan but for (Hickman) as well.”