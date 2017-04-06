New viral star Kardell Thomas thinks his relay sprint will help convince LSU coaches to let him carry the ball

Kardell Thomas may be an elite OL, but he prefers athlete Watch the #LSU commit dial up his speed in this clip | https://t.co/mavcWcHRRC pic.twitter.com/x9wiuZuXyw — Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) March 31, 2017

We were taken with Kardell Thomas’ commitment and enthusiasm shown during a big man race for his Southern University Lab School team. Perhaps we shouldn’t be so surprised. He certainly isn’t.

You may recall Thomas’ wonderful earnestness and effort to cross the line first, even as he was eventually passed and left for his University Lab School squad to finish second. As it turns out, Thomas is convinced that as fast as he ran, he could have finished even better had he been using the right size shoes; he was wearing a size 18 rather than his traditional size 17.

No matter the limitation, Thomas thinks that he was fast enough on the video highlights of the race to impress his future collegiate coaches at LSU, perhaps even enough to get him an odd carry or reception as part of the team’s trick formations on offense.

“Coach (offensive coordinator Matt) Canada throws the ball to his linemen, too, so me and (Southern Lab Head) Coach (Marcus) Randall have been discussing that a lot,” Thomas told 247 Sports. “I haven’t sent the video to (Canada) yet, but he probably saw it. When I got down there next time he’ll probably tell me about it.”

If there’s any doubt about Thomas’ passion to run, he’s happy to dispel them. And that includes running with the ball or without it, like he did in turning heads anchoring his school’s surprising 4×100 big man relay.

“Everybody wants to see it,” Thomas told 247 Sports.