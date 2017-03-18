New Washington comes up short at semi-state

New Washington dropped a 64-50 decision to No. 3 Indianapolis Tindley in its second semi-state appearance Saturday at Richmond.

The Mustangs’ season ended at 20-10, marking the program’s highest single-season win total since the 2000-01 campaign. The Tigers (23-5), meanwhile, advance to the Class 1A state championship next Saturday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse versus Lafayette Central Catholic (22-6) at 10:30 a.m.

Hunter Lind led New Washington with 15 points in the loss. Brandon Horton and Stevie Mack added 13 and 12, respectively, for the Mustangs. New Washington graduates seven seniors in Lind, Horton, Mack, Zach Moore, Caleb Ellison, Brandon Gill and Noah Franklin. The fourth-year standouts guided the Mustangs to their first sectional championship and regional title in 16 years.

This post will be updated.