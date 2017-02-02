New Washington's Noah Franklin completes rare feat

Noah Franklin fit more achievements into a day last week than many accomplish in a week.

Last Saturday, the 5-foot-7 senior for New Washington High School won his weight class in the Jeffersonville sectional tournament in the morning and early afternoon, scored three points as the Mustangs upset Class 1-A No. 9 West Washington 72-62 and was named homecoming king.

“It was great,” Franklin said of the basketball win. “We knew it was probably one of our toughest games of the season and we knew it would be hard. We’ve had back to back wins, and just to beat them knowing they were ranked, it was just a big night, and we got to celebrate. Our school was a lot more packed more than usual because of homecoming, and that made it even better because of the crowd.”

Franklin, who has been wrestling since he was 5 and holds a 36-1 record on the season, arrived at school at 5:30 a.m. to prepare for the final weigh-ins at 7:30 a.m. Wrestling then started 90 minutes later.

Franklin, who competes this season in the 132-pound weight class, won his first match by forfeit and then defeated Floyd Central’s Isaac Smith and Jeffersonville’s Noah Morrison to claim a rare sectional title for Class 1-A New Washington.

“Our school is small so any big achievement like that is just so great to get New Washington’s name out there, especially against all the bigger schools like Floyd Central, Jeff, New Albany,” Franklin said.

Franklin then returned back to New Washington and suited up for the basketball team, one of the five sports he will play this year including wrestling, tennis, cross country, and track and field.

On the court, the Mustangs controlled the game from the outset, and despite a 31-point performance from Senators star Michael Sizemore, Zach Moore’s 19 points and Brandon Horton’s 17 points helped propel the Mustangs to victory.

While wrestling is Franklin’s first love, he wanted to play as many sports as he could in his final year to give his parents one last hurrah, as the last child going through high school.

“My mom said I’ve gotten long distance (with her) between this year and last,” Franklin joked. “But I’m also their last kid graduating. I just told them I’m letting them watch everything they could before all their kids are out of school.”

Franklin is currently one step away from achieving his goal of returning to the state wrestling tournament, where he made it as a freshman in the 106-pound weight class, while his older brother Jacob wrestled in the 160 lb. class.

“We’ve been working more technique and more endurance to get me back there, but all in all I’ve had a great season,” Franklin said. “I only have two other teammates in the room with me, and they’ve given their all to help me achieve what I’ve done this year.”

This Saturday is the regional finals once again at Jeffersonville, but Franklin won’t be able to suit up for the basketball team as well. Their game against Trinity Lutheran is scheduled for 1:30 p.m., right in the middle of the wrestling session.