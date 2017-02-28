NEW, Wrightstown win regional titles | Girls Rdp

WAUSAUKEE – Morgan Meerstein scored her 1,000th career point, and the NEW Lutheran girls basketball team secured a WIAA Division 5 regional championship with a 60-52 victory over Wausaukee on Monday.

Meerstein scored 18 of her 19 points in the second half, as the Blazers (14-10) held off a late charge from the Rangers to advance to Thursday’s sectional semifinal round, at Pulaski against Northern Lakes Conference champion Elcho (21-4).

Afton Wenger had 15 points and Taylor Natzke added 10 points for NEW. Meerstein, Wenger and Natzke each hit two 3-pointers.

Alexis Ranallo scored 20 points for Wausaukee (19-4), while Maddison Renikow had 12 points. The Rangers were held without a 3-pointer and was 10-of-21 on free throws.

NEW Lutheran…33 27 – 60

Wausaukee…22 30 – 52

NEW LUTHERAN – Natzke 10, Meerstein 19, Wenger 15, Steffke 7, Nelson 4, Puyleart 5. 3-pt: Natzke 2, Meerstein 2, Wenger 2. FT: 20-30. F: 15.

WAUSAUKEE – M. Schlies 8, Messar 5, K. Schlies 2, Manske 1, Ranallo 20, Renikow 12, Schroeder 4. FT: 10-21. F: 20.

DIVISION 3

Wrightstown 59,

Southern Door 53

WRIGHTSTOWN – Kailee Van Zeeland scored 14 points and Bridget Froehlke scored 13 points as as the Tigers kept their season alive by winning a Division 3 regional championship.

Southern Door actually rallied to tie the game in the second half, but Wrightstown held on, thanks in part to a strong effort at the free-throw line.

Danielle Nennig added nine points, Alisha Murphy had eight and Taylor Guns scored seven for Wrightstown (21-3).

Megan Pavlik poured in 17 points for the Eagles (18-6), while Grace LeGrave had 11 points and Gabby Atkins added 10.

Wrightstown, the champion of the North Eastern Conference, takes on Packerland Conference champion Kewaunee in a sectional semifinal Thursday.

Southern Door…22 31 – 53

Wrightstown…32 27 – 59

SOUTHERN DOOR – Guilette 6, Atkins 10, LeGrave 11, Bertrand 1, Pavlik 17, LaCrosse 8. 3-pt: Atkins 1, LeGrave 1, Pavlik 2. FT: 13-15. F: 13.

WRIGHTSTOWN – Froehlke 13, Guns 7, Murphy 8, Nennig 9, Van Zeeland 14, Glodowski 2, Wolske 4, E. Diny 2. 3-pt: Froehlke 3, Nennig 2, Van Zeeland 2. FT: 16-19. F: 16.

WIAA GIRLS BASKETBALL

TOURNAMENT

Sectional Semifinals

Thursday

Division 1

De Pere (21-2) vs. Sheboygan North (18-6) at Ashwaubenon

Division 2

West De Pere (22-1) vs. Seymour (18-5) at Kaukauna

Division 3

Wrightstown (21-3) vs. Kewaunee (21-4) at Manitowoc

Division 5

NEW Lutheran (14-10) vs. Elcho (21-3) at Pulaski