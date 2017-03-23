News-Leader 2016-2017 ALL-USA Ozarks Boys Soccer
All players listed below are invited to attend the 2017 News-Leader Sports Awards, Thursday, June 8 at the Gillioz Theater in Springfield:
Jonathan Dasal, Nixa
Jakob Price, Nixa
Kaueh Huttenlocher, Springfield Catholic
Michael Sallee, Springfield Catholic
Josh Call, Glendale
Jason Puente, Monett*
Daniel Salas, Monett
Jose Hernandez, Branson
Keaton Amstutz, Ozark
James Pottberg, Ozark
Brody Patillo, Willard
Julio Quezeda, Republic
Jesse Salvato, Central
Jason Salvato, Central
Jaime Villegas, Central
Cole Johnson, Kickapoo
Ian Hansen, Kickapoo*
Brody Johnson, Parkview
Sean Perryman, Glendale
Jared Henry, Greenwood*
Julius Walker, Greenwood
*denotes finalists for 2016-2017 News-Leader Boys Soccer Player of the Year Award