News-Leader 2016-2017 ALL-USA Ozarks Boys Soccer

All players listed below are invited to attend the 2017 News-Leader Sports Awards, Thursday, June 8 at the Gillioz Theater in Springfield:

Jonathan Dasal, Nixa

Jakob Price, Nixa

Kaueh Huttenlocher, Springfield Catholic

Michael Sallee, Springfield Catholic

Josh Call, Glendale

Jason Puente, Monett*

Daniel Salas, Monett

Jose Hernandez, Branson

Keaton Amstutz, Ozark

James Pottberg, Ozark

Brody Patillo, Willard

Julio Quezeda, Republic

Jesse Salvato, Central

Jason Salvato, Central

Jaime Villegas, Central

Cole Johnson, Kickapoo

Ian Hansen, Kickapoo*

Brody Johnson, Parkview

Sean Perryman, Glendale

Jared Henry, Greenwood*

Julius Walker, Greenwood

*denotes finalists for 2016-2017 News-Leader Boys Soccer Player of the Year Award