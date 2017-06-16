NFA 7v7 Nationals: QB Kevin Doyle thriving at new school, benefitting from 7v7

Kevin Doyle, one of the top uncommitted quarterbacks in the Class of 2018, is spending Friday at Penn State, but he won’t be there for long.

The rising senior pro-style passer from St. John’s (Washington, D.C.) will be flying to Bradenton, Fla. – in hopes of getting to the hotel by 2:30 a.m. – before he steps on the field at 9 a.m. Saturday for the first game of pool play in the NFA 7v7 National Championships in IMG Academy.

Doyle, who transferred from Malvern Prep (Pa.) to St. John’s, is the quarterback for Next Level Greats, a team largely made up of players from New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

MORE FROM 7v7 NATIONALS: Houston Griffith deliver the BOOM

“I expect my team and I will have nothing but great success this weekend,” Doyle said. “We won our last two tournaments our whole team was there and we did not even have one of our best players, Iverson Clement. Trayvon King, Stanley King, Shamere Collins, Nick Kargman, Jairo Ramos are just a few of the guys I can highlight that have been killing it as of late.

“I believe we have put the pieces together and can make a deep run come Sunday.”

Doyle, who is 6-4 and 210 pounds and has one of the strongest arms in the nation, has been active this spring with unofficial visits to Ohio State, LSU, Purdue, Michigan State, Cincinnati, Michigan and Baylor. He has plans to return to Ole Miss later this summer. He also has attended Junior Days at Temple and Pitt.

And, of course, playing 7v7.

“I believe playing in the 7v7’s has helped me exponentially,” he said. “It has allowed me to read defenses and further develop myself mentally while in the offseason.”

Doyle’s transfer to St. John’s provided him with opportunities for more exposure and potentially more competition in the WCAC. The Cadets have one of the nation’s most difficult schedules with non-league games at De La Salle (Concord, Calif.) and IMG Academy and home games against St. Joseph’s Regional (Montvale, N.J.) and St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.), not to mention a tough WCAC schedule that includes highly ranked DeMatha.

St. John’s is coming off an 8-4 season with Kasim Hill at the controls; Hill is now at Maryland.

“I believe my transfer from a small, non-football school such as Malvern Prep to a large, powerhouse in St John’s has helped me because I have reached new heights I did not think I could reach, especially before the season,” Doyle said. “I am bigger, faster, stronger, and definitely more enlightened to the game then I ever would have been before.

“I have nothing but high aspirations for St John’s as we go into the year. My teammates and I have been working really hard together this offseason. It will show on the field as well. I am proud of these guys.”