NFA 7v7 Nationals: Team G.U.T.S. makes a name for itself with title

Welcome to the national spotlight, Team G.U.T.S.

The program based in Indianapolis and players only from Indiana toppled defending champion Midwest BOOM to win the NFA 7v7 National Championship at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.

“If you didn’t know who Team G.U.T.S. — Growing Up Through Sports – was, now they know,” coach Melvin Tunstill said. “For us to be a third-year program from Indiana who gets overlooked all the time, to win this is big.”

GUTS was seeded 10th and had to knock off BOOM twice in order to win the title, because of the double-elimination format.

GUTS won 29-28 in the main winners bracket draw thanks to Broc Thompson’s game-winning touchdown and subsequent two-point conversation.

After the loss, BOOM beat FSS Elite 31-30 and then beat GUTS, 29-14. GUTS then took home the trophy with a 25-14 win in the title game. GUTS thwarted BOOM’s attempt to come back with a late interception by linebacker Roman Molden. Receiver KeSean Tunstill then added a touchdown.

Reese Taylor was the quarterback for GUTS. From Ben Davis (Indianapolis), he is ranked as the No. 6 player in the state according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Along with Tunstill, Taylor, Thompson and Molden, GUTS also got big performances from receiver LaShan Bright and safety Rondell Allen.

“It was a team effort,” Melvin Tuntsill said. “No one or two players could have done this all by themselves. Personally, it was the best Father’s Day present ever.”