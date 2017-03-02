Former Yankee Bobby Richardson, softball star Lisa Fernandez lead High School Hall of Fame

Former New York Yankees second baseman Bobby Richardson and three-time Olympic gold medal-winning softball pitcher Lisa Fernandez are among the 11 members of the 2017 class of the National High School Hall of Fame administered by the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS), organizers announced Wednesday.

The 35th induction ceremony is July 2 in Providence, R.I., at the closing event of the 98th annual NFHS summer meeting.

Richardson played for Edmunds High (Sumter, S.C.) in the early 1950s and won three World Series with the Yankees. Fernandez, from St. Joseph’s (Lakewood, Calif.), had a 0.07 career ERA in high school before moving to UCLA. She won gold medals with Team USA in 1996, 2000 and 2004 and a silver as an alternate in 2008.

Other inductees: