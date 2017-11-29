NFHS Network streaming six football playoff games on Facebook Watch this weekend

The National Federation of High Schools (NFHS) Network will stream six football playoff games, including a state championship, this weekend on Facebook Watch, the organization announced Wednesday.

NFHS streamed five games last week and generated 834,000 views.

On Friday, the Oklahoma 4A title game between Heritage Hall and Ada will kick at 8 p.m. EST. The Georgia 5A semifinals—Buford vs. Rome and Warner Robins vs. Carver—will kick at 7:30.

The California Interscholastic Federation-San Diego Section title game between Mission Hills and Helix kicks Saturday at 10 p.m.

Earlier Saturday, Woodbridge plays Chantilly Westfield, and Chesapeake Oscar Smith faces Stafford Colonial Forge in the Virginia High School League Class 6A semifinals.

The final NFHS Network football playoff games on Facebook Watch will be held on next weekend, with state championship games from Virginia and Connecticut.