NFHS urges college and pro teams to recognize Friday as 'High School Football Night'

The National Federation of State High School Associations announced a resolution Wednesday aimed a re-emphasizing the notion that Fridays in the fall are reserved for high school football.

“The value of tradition cannot be understated,” Bob Gardner, NFHS executive director. “Friday nights offer communities a traditional time and place to congregate and support their students. If a major college football game was scheduled in the area on a Friday night, it could affect attendance at the high school game or cause the game to be moved to another day. In addition, many of the Friday night college games are televised, which could result in lower attendance at high school contests nationwide.

“We believe retaining Friday nights for high school contests is a plus for colleges as well as they reap the benefits of healthy programs at the high school level.”

Some college coaches, including Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh and Northwestern’s Pat Fitzgerald, have openly expressed concern about college football games being played on Friday nights, notably in the Big Ten.

“I am not for it at all,” Harbaugh said recently on the Rich Eisen radio show. “Friday night is for high school football.”

The NFHS’s resolution, seen below, hopes to convince college and pro teams that refraining from Friday night games is not only good for high schools, but communities as a whole.