Which state had the most former players taken in the NFL draft?

High school football fans in Georgia can be proud of the performance by former high schoolers in the 2017 NFL Draft. The Peach State had 29 former players selected over the seven rounds of the three-day draft that was held in Philadelphia.

Finishing second behind Georgia was its neighbor to the south, Florida with 27, followed by California with 26 and Texas with 24. Louisiana and Ohio both had strong showings with 16 picks each.

In all 38 states, plus Canada and American Samoa were represented in the draft.

The trend of multiple-sport athletes being picked in the 1st Round continued, with 30 of 32 players chosen having played more than football in high school.

State-by-State High School Football Players Drafted

Georgia – 29

Florida – 27

California – 26

Texas – 24

Louisiana, Ohio – 16

Pennsylvania – 11

Illinois – 10

Alabama, New Jersey, North Carolina – 9

Michigan, Tennessee, Virginia – 6

Missouri – 5

Maryland, South Carolina, Utah – 4

Kentucky, Washington, Wisconsin – 3

Arizona, Mississippi, New York, Oklahoma – 2

Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Iowa, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, South Dakota, Washington D.C., West Virginia – 1

American Samoa – 1

Canada – 1

Another cool stat is that twelve high schools had two players picked. They are Cass Tech (Michigan), Cypress Bay (Florida), Dacula (Georgia), Ensworth (Tennessee), Gainesville (Georgia), Hebron (Texas), John Curtis (Louisiana), Lakewood (Florida), Long Beach Poly (California), Pickerington North (Ohio) St. Rita (Illinois) and West Monroe (Louisiana).

