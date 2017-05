There has been a lot of research to come out in the last week or so since the NFL draft, such as the fact that a vast majority of players were multi-sport athletes in high school, and that Georgia led all states with 29 players selected.

But which state had the most players taken relative to its population?

USA Football crunched the numbers and found that Louisiana had the most players taken per capita, followed by Georgia.

Below is a breakdown of the top five states.