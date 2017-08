An NFL preseason game Thursday between the Bills and Vikings featured three players – Minnesota’s Kyle Rudolph and Buffalo’s Eric Wood and Jake Lindsey – who attended not only Elder High School but also the same grade school – Our Lady of Visitation – on Cincinnati’s Westside.

From a little school on the west side of Cincinnati to the @NFL! #Visitation #Elder pic.twitter.com/Q4MGFg4bnd — Kyle Rudolph (@KyleRudolph82) August 11, 2017

Lindsey is a linebacker from Harvard; Wood is a center from Louisville; and Rudolph is a tight end from Notre Dame.