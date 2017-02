Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Cecil Shorts III had no scholarships coming out of Collinwood (Cleveland), where he played quarterback for his father.

He went on to play for Mount Union, the Division III powerhouse, where he a two-time Little All-American.

He then was drafted in the fourth round by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2011 and has been in the NFL since.

His message on National Signing Day should resonate: