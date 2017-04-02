Nguyen advances to Jesolo beam finals; Kenlin earns 4th-best junior score

Victoria Nguyen of West Des Moines and Adeline Kenlin of Iowa City enjoyed successful first days as part of Team USA at the City of Jesolo Trophy in Jesolo, Italy.

Nguyen, 16, finished with the seventh-best individual score out of 33 gymnasts in the senior division. Kenlin, 14, finished fourth out of 30 in the junior division.

Nguyen earned the best balance beam score in the field (14.250) and qualified for the event finals Sunday. She placed in the same event in Jesolo last year.

Despite finishing in the top eight for all four events (beam, floor routine, uneven bars, vault), Kenlin did not qualify for any event finals; a maximum of two gymnasts per country can qualify, and at least two teammates scored higher than her in each event.

This was Kenlin’s first international tournament as part of Team USA, which won team gold in both the junior and senior division Saturday.

