NHL Draft: Five ALL-USA players among 7 high schoolers selected on Day 2

Five players selected to the 2016-17 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Boys Hockey Teams were among the seven high school players selected.

They follow two-time ALL-USA Player of the Year Casey Mittelstadt from Eden Prairie (Minn.), who was selected No. 8 overall by the Buffalo Sabres on Friday night.

ROUND 2

Dylan Samberg, D, Hermantown High (Minn.), No. 43, Winnipeg Jets.

The ALL-USA First Teamer was the Reed Lawson winner as Minnesota’s best defenseman. He led Hermantown to a second sconsecutive Class A state title. He tallied 11 goals and 23 assists as the Hawks (29-1-1) finished with 29 straight wins after starting 0-1-1. He scored the double-OT game-winner for Hermantown in state final.

Extremely honored and excited to have been selected by @NHLJets! Thankful for everyone who helped me! #gojets ✈️ — Dylan Samberg (@dsamberg26) June 24, 2017

ROUND 4

Jack Rathbone, D, Dexter School (Mass.), No. 95, Vancouver Canucks

The junior was an ALL-USA First Teamer. Despite missing seven games because of a concussion, the Harvard commit was a dominant defenseman once again for Dexter Southfield, recording 16 goals and 19 assists in 22 games as Dexter reached the New England Open Division semifinals.

Dream come true to be drafted by the @Canucks organization. Thanks to my family and friends for their support. Excited for what's to come. 🐳 — Jack Rathbone (@jrathbone15) June 24, 2017

ROUND 5

Noah Cates, LW, Stillwater High, No. 137, Philadelphia Flyers

An ALL-USA Third Teamer, he had 20 goals in 25 games for Stillwater and also had seven points in 11 games with Omaha in the USHL. He will play at the University of Minnesota-Duluth in the fall.

ROUND 6

Nick Perbix, D, Elk River (Minn.), No. 169, Tampa Bay Lightning

An ALL-USA Second Team selection, he was a finalist for Mr. Hockey and the Reed Larson award. Perbix led Elk River to a 22-5 record and the Minnesota Section 7AA semifinals where the Elks lost to eventual state champion Grand Rapids. Perbix tallied 12 goals and 35 assist. He is signed to St. Cloud State.

With the 169th pick, we have selected defenseman Nick Perbix of Elk River High School (MN). #NHLDraft — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) June 24, 2017

Brandon Maass, D, Elk River (Minn.), No. 182, Washington Capitals

He had six goals and 23 points in 25 points for Elk River. Maas also played 26 goals for Fairbanks in the NAHL with seven goals and 16 points.

ROUND 7

Robbie Stucker, D, St. Thomas Academy, No. 210, Columbus Blue Jackets

He had 11 goals and 51 points in 31 high school games for St. Thomas in Colorado as a senior. He will next season for Chicago in the United States Hockey League and has signed to play for Colorado College beginning in 2018-19.

Dream come true! Very excited to be a part of the @BlueJacketsNHL organization! Thank you to everyone who helped me along the way! — Robbie Stucker (@Rob_Stucks3) June 24, 2017

Nicky Leivermann, D, Eden Prairie (Minn.), No. 187, Colorado Avalanche

An ALL-USA Third Team choice, he is heading to Notre Dame for 2018-19 but is expected to play for the Penticon Vees in the BCHL next season. He had 10 goals and 34 points in 21 games for Eden Prairie and was a teammate of Mittelstadt’s. He scored a goal in eight games with Bloomington of the USHL.