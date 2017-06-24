NHL Draft: Casey Mittelstadt, two-time ALL-USA Player of the Year, drafted by Buffalo Sabres at No. 8

Casey Mittelstadt is heading to the Buffalo Sabres.

Mittelstadt, a two-time American Family Insurance ALL-USA Boys Hockey Player of the Year at Eden Prairie (Minn.), was drafted by the Sabres at No. 8 overall Friday night in Chicago.

“To be picked, me and my family are super excited,” Mittelstadt told news reporters, according to The Buffalo News. “It’s a huge honor. Obviously, going to a great place like Buffalo makes it even better. I was thrilled to go here. It’s a great place.”

Mittelstadt’s selection is the highest by a U.S.-born high school or prep school player since center Cristoval Nieves was selected by the New York Rangers at No. 29 in 2012. Nieves, from Baldwinsville, N.Y., played the 2011-12 season at the Kent School in Connecticut.

Mittelstadt began the 2016-17 season with Green Bay from the USHL, then played with Eden Prairie in hopes of winning a state title with his teammates from youth hockey and then returned to finish the season with Green Bay.

Mittelstadt entered the draft ranked as the No. 3 North American skater in the draft per NHL Central Scouting.

The 6-foot, 200-pound center led Eden Prairie to the Minnesota Class AA state semifinals before it fell to eventual state champion Grand Rapids (Minn.), 3-2. Even after falling short of the season’s ultimate goal, the next day, Mittelstadt scored the 82nd and final goal of his three-year varsity career in a 3-2 win against Lakeville South (Minn.) in the third-place game.

In 30 games, Mittelstadt scored 23 goals and dished out 49 assists for an average of 2.4 points a contest. He scored a point in all but two games and he had multiple assists 14 times. For his efforts, he won the state’s Mr. Hockey award and was the Star Tribune’s All-Metro Player of the Year.