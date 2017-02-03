NIAA committee approves new 5A class

There could be a new 5A classification coming for high school sports in Nevada.

The Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association realignment committee met on Wednesday and approved adding the higher Division. It would break up the 4A schools, which some felt was getting too large in Southern Nevada, along with the 3A. The proposal next goes before the NIAA Board of Control.

The Northern 4A schools will have to vote as a group on whether they will stay in 4A or move up to the 5A.

Then, schools could request to remain with the group, or change classifications.

Schools in Las Vegas would move up to the 5A or remain in the 4A depending on a rubric used there that measures how the school performs in each sport over six seasons. The higher achieving schools, according the cumulative scores,would be in the 5A.

Football will be realigned separately from other sports, due to safety concerns. Schools in the 5A in football could be in the 4A in other sports.

The number of schools in each classification has not been determined, but the NIAA would like to have a similar number of schools in each class.

Southern Nevada schools with enrollment of 1,301 or more would be in Class 4A and 5A under the new plan. The current Northern 3A teams would remain in the 3A.

The NIAA Board of Control will vote on the realignment at its next meeting March 29-30 in Reno. The new classification would take effect for the 2018-19 school year.