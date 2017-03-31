NIAA delays vote on realignment

After much discussion, nothing changed.

The Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association’s board of control had been scheduled to vote on a proposed new 5A/4A classification at Thursday’s meeting at the Silver Legacy in downtown Reno.

But it was decided that more information is needed and the proposal will be brought back at the June meeting. If the board members do not vote on the issue then, it would be brought back at the September meeting.

Pamela Sloan, who headed a committee to formulate the new 5A class, said she does not want to rush anything and that it is too soon to vote on the matter.

Northern 4A commissioner Ron McNutt agreed, adding he will try to get more clarity from the 12 schools that currently make up the Northern 4A about which classification they prefer.

The proposal is intended to split up the much larger Southern Nevada schools into the 4A/5A and have just one such classification in the North.

The NIAA wants equal numbers of schools in each classification on both ends of the state.

If Northern 4A schools remain in the 4A, the new 5A in Southern Nevada would not have a state championship.

The 24 largest schools in the state, by enrollment, are all in Clark County in Southern Nevada.

The average size of schools in the proposed Southern 4A would be 2,344 students. The Proposed 5A schools in Las Vegas have an average enrollment of 2,782 students.

The largest school in the North, Spanish Springs, has 2,328 students. The Northern 4A average enrollment is 1,595 students. The smallest school in the Northern 4A is Bishop Manogue, with 672 students.

North Valleys athletic director Richard Peraldo has stated that his school prefers to go into the 3A in all sports. He said travel would not be a problem and that his coaches and administration are in favor of the move.

A move by North Valleys would be considered on an appeal basis, separately from the proposed realignment.

If approved, North Valleys’ move would put 10 schools in the Northern 3A.

McNutt was looking down the road and wondered what would happen if Hug and Wooster are not competitive and also want to move to the 3A in a few years.

That would mean the Southern 3A would also need 12 schools and would have to add two from the 4A ranks.

When first proposed last winter, most Northern 4A schools wanted to move up to the proposed new 5A. After the schools learned more about the new class, most administrators decided to remain in the 4A.

Football will be classified separately from other sports. Northern 4A football coaches voted, 9-2, to play in the 4A. McNutt said coaches from other sports also need to be consulted and their wishes be made known.

Bishop Manogue and Reed voted to move into the new 5A in all sports. Spanish Springs and Reno want to be in the 4A in football and the 5A in other sports. The other eight schools voted to remain in the 4A in all sports. Administrators at Hug changed their position on Wednesday.

Also at Thursday’s meeting, NIAA assistant director Jay Beesemyer said the new mercy rule in baseball and softball has been received with mixed results.

Most softball coaches like ending games when the run difference is 15 runs or more after three innings. He said most baseball coaches do not like the rule.