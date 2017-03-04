NIAA honors winter academic team champions

The Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association announced the state academic team champions for the recently concluded winter sports seasons.

The awards go to the team with the highest grade point average in each sport per classification.

In 4A boys basketball, Reno had the highest grade point average at 3.70; followed by Galena (3.58) and Faith Lutheran (3.49). In girls 4A basketball, Bishop Manogue had the highest GPA at 3.82; followed by Douglas (3.73) and Galena (3.65).

In 3A boys basketball, Spring Creek had the highest GPA at 3.90; followed by Virgin Valley at 3.62); and Fernley (3.53). In girls 3A basketball, Virgin Valley had the highest GPA at 3.93; followed by Boulder City and Moapa Valley, both at 3.76.

In 4A wrestling, Reed had the highest GPA at 3.32; followed by Reno (3.30) and Faith Lutheran (3.20).

In 3A wrestling, Fallon had the highest GPA at 3.32.

In skiing, the Galena boys had the highest GPA at 3.56; followed by Reno (3.50); and Reed (3.41). In girls ski racing, Bishop Manogue had the highest GPA at 3.79; followed by Reno (3.70) and Galena (3.51).

In the Tahoe Basin Ski League, the Truckee boys had the top GPA (3.55); and the Douglas girls (3.85).

Among the spirit teams, Reno had the highest GPA at 3.70; followed by Bishop Manogue (3.65) and Douglas (3.43).

The complete list can be found here