NIAA names top 10 student-athletes

The Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association announced the top 10 student-athletes in Northern Nevada.

The five boys and five girls will be honored at a banquet at the Peppermill on April 26.

The following five boys and five girls have been selected as NIAA – Lifetouch Photography Top 10 Student-Athletes of the Year in Northern Nevada:

Hayley Collins, North Valleys; Graciela De Leon, Fernley; Matthew Garcia, Reed; Kyra Hunsberger, Reno; Samantha King-Shaw, Reed; Matthew Longland, Sparks; Cardayell Morgan, North Valleys; Connor Pearson, Reno; Peyton Sakelaris, Galena; and Whitney Skabelund, Fallon.

The banquet will be on Wednesday, April 26, in the Tuscany Ballroom at the Peppermill – Reno.