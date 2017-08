Current Nashville Predators center Nick Bonino visited his high school alma mater Sunday, and he had a very special item in tow.

The Avon Old Farms (Ct.) graduate brought along the Stanley Cup for a fundraiser. Bonino was a member of the Cup-winning Pittsburgh Penguins last season.

Stanley Cup Champion & @PredsNHL Center Nick Bonino stopped by today for #howtoplay. He also explained what he's doing with the Cup Sunday pic.twitter.com/vNccbasBDV — CPTV (@CPTVOnline) August 17, 2017

Bonino went from Avon Old Farms to Boston University before starting his NHL career in 2010.