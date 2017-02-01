Nick Saban on another No. 1 recruiting class: We try to 'create a lot of value for our players'

Alabama wrapped up a seventh consecutive national recruiting title with a big National Signing Day — again.

Coach Nick Saban was asked by ESPN why his program continues to bring in the No. 1 class year after year.

His reply:

“I can’t answer that. We work hard at it. We know that it’s important to have really good players. It’s important to have guys with great character. Most of the players we have had here who are really good players like Julio Jones, they have really good character. This is a performance-based program.

“When guys come here, I always say we want you to commit to everything we’re going to do to help you become successful personally, academically and athletically. I don’t want you to commit to Alabama because we wins games. I want you to to commit to those things to be more successful in life.

“I think we try to create a lot of value for our players and I think that’s why we continue to get players.”