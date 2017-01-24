Nick Saban: There's 'a lot of special things' about high school football in Texas

Nick Saban was at La Vega HS today to see #Bama TE commit @kedrickjames044. I caught up w/ him & he talked about why #txhsfb is so special pic.twitter.com/bw2ZJcA7N7 — Jessica Morrey (@JessicaMorrey) January 23, 2017

No state is more synonymous with high school football than Texas, and no current college football coach is more synonymous with success than Alabama’s Nick Saban.

His ability to scout the country’s most fertile football proving ground has no doubt played a role in the Crimson Tide’s recent success, as Alabama had 10 players on its 2016 roster who call Texas home. That includes standout freshman quarterback Jalen Hurts out of Channelview.

On Monday, Saban was in Waco, checking in on La Vega senior tight end and Alabama commit Kedrick James. Jessica Morrey of KCEN caught up with the five-time national champion, and Saban proceeded to throw verbal bouquets at the state’s high school football scene.

“I think the high school here is what it is because the community still supports the programs, and the coaches are very, very involved,” Saban told Morrey in the above clip. “And we still have coaches who are in the school with the players, making sure that the players do the right things relative to them having success. I think the attention from the community is something that makes it special to be a part of a program. So, a lot of special things about how they do things here in Texas.”

James is one of three Texas-raised commits in Alabama’s top-ranked class (per 247 Sports Composite), with potentially more to follow. Look for Saban’s verbal applause for the Lone Star State to continue.