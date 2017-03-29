Nicolet Bank Spotlight: Bay Port's Arbour

Taylor Arbour enjoys a challenge.

That mentality has served the Bay Port senior well while playing four sports and maintaining a grade-point average that puts her among the top individuals in her graduating class.

Arbour’s next challenge will take her to Annapolis, Md., where she will enroll in the U.S. Naval Academy. She was accepted earlier this year to the Naval Academy, which has a 7.9 percent acceptance rate.

The 5-foot-6 athlete will attempt to end her high school career by advancing to the WIAA state track and field meet in her second year competing in the sport.

Arbour is competing in the sprints, hurdles and high jump after making the transition from softball, in which she helped her club team win the USSSA national championship last summer. She was also a starter on Bay Port’s volleyball and basketball teams.

Arbour discusses the Naval Academy, playing multiple sports and penguins in this week’s Senior Spotlight.

Why did you decide to pursue the Naval Academy?

It kind of found me. I didn’t know exactly what I wanted to do. I heard about it and researched it. I visited it my sophomore year and loved it. My junior year I had the opportunity to go to NASS, which is their summer seminar. You go there for a week and you stay there and live the life that a midshipman lives. I really liked that and that really sold it for me.

How do you feel you’ll adjust to the lifestyle at the Naval Academy?

A lot of people shy away from waking up at 5 in the morning and the stress of being a part of the military. But I really thrive on that. I thrive on being challenged. I don’t mind doing all the stuff you have to do. I don’t mind getting up early because it’s all going to be worth it.

Do you know what you want to study or have a future career in mind?

I’m leaning towards math and science. I do four years of college and then after that I do five years of service. I can then get out or re-enlist, so I could end up making a career out of the Navy, but I haven’t really decided yet.

What has playing multiple sports in high school taught you?

I think it’s helpful because I’ve had people tell me to focus on just one sport. I feel like if I did that I might be a lot better at one. But being able to play volleyball and basketball, they are two completely different things, and I think it helps me be flexible. Being in the military, that’s going to be important.

Why did you decide to make the transition from softball to track and field last year?

I couldn’t commit solely to softball because I was doing AAU basketball at the same time. I would always hang around the track meets because a lot of my friends did track, so after practice I would watch them run and everyone was really nice. I really liked it and decided to join.

You said your mom is your favorite athlete. What stories have you heard about her playing days at Bay Port?

She was kind of like me. She did three sports in high school and then got a (scholarship) to (Northern Michigan University) to play basketball. People always tell me, “Your mom was crazy good and so fast and could jump really high and run really fast.” People who have watched me play and watched her play say we look the same when we’re playing basketball or volleyball.

What’s something most people might not know about you?

When I was younger, my sister and me would always mess around and do gymnastics. I can do a walkover and do a handstand. I can like pretzel myself into like a little ball, too.

What’s one of your earliest sports memories?

It’s not a very good one. I broke my wrist, and my mom didn’t believe me. She didn’t think I actually did it, and I ended up playing in a softball game with a broken wrist. I was at our cabin the day before when I broke it. We ACE bandaged it and she thought I was faking. It wasn’t terrible, but I remember thinking this probably isn’t normal. We went and got X-rays after that and I had a little hairline fracture in my wrist.

What is your favorite sports memory?

Going to tournaments with all my friends. Me, Meg (Knutson), Colleen (Torzala), Maddie (Re) and Natalia (Draghicchio) all did metro together years ago. We would hang out in hotels. I’ve been playing with them since I was probably in fifth grade. So, just running around in hotels at tournaments and just hanging out would be it.

What’s your most embarrassing sports memory?

It was this year that it happened. I got a steal and was at half court. A girl tripped me and I went sliding, like a penguin on my belly, probably 5 or 7 feet across the floor and ended up pushing the ball up the court to try and get it out. The gym was packed, and I was just kind of laying on the floor.

Speaking of penguins, where did you get the penguin costume that you dressed up in for a boys basketball game?

No one ever does themes, so we were like we should just dress up in costumes. Maddie Re was a penguin one year for Halloween, so Maddie was like, “Someone can wear my penguin costume.” Alexis Tingley was like, “I have two more.” Me, Meg and Colleen decided we’re going to wear the penguin costumes and the guys wanted to wear them, too, for our game.

Who is the messiest teammate you’ve had?

Paige Hostetler for volleyball. She had a corner locker and it took up like three lockers. Stuff was spilling out everywhere. She had clothes and food and who knows what in there.

Which teammate would you want to be with you if you were lost at sea?

Meg Knutson. No matter where we are or what we are doing we are always messing around and laughing. It would be nice to have someone like that out there.

Who is the most polite teammate you’ve had?

Alaina Abel. She came from St. John’s so we always kind of tease her for that. She’s always like, “Yes, coach,” and “No, coach.” She’s really good at saying thank you if you would just hand her a piece of paper.

Which teammate should have their own reality TV show?

Natalia Draghicchio. She is kind of a clutz and we love her for it. She always says things wrong and trips all the time. It would be funny to watch.

What are you going to miss most about your high school?

The training room. I love the training room because the trainers are really nice and there is always people in there. I can always go in there and the trainers are always going to be talkative and happy. If you need to get taped, they’ll tape you right away. It’s just great because everyone goes in there.

Favorites

Class: Anatomy.

Food: Strawberries.

TV show: “Shameless.”

Movie: “Tangled.”

Rapper: G-Eazy.

Childhood toy: Being outside.

Athlete: My mom.

Coach’s comment

“She’s a well-rounded athlete. She’s a leader and a hard worker. She’s focused on what she does and is strong. She’s one of those kids that can do some back-to-back events and doesn’t seem to tire. She’s a fun kid and a great kid to have on the team. Her leadership has really stepped up and her maturity is starting to show.”

— Bay Port girls track and field coach Vic Murphy

