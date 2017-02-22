Nicolet Bank Spotlight: G.B. Preble's Buss

Green Bay Preble’s Ryan Buss has a frame built for driving the lane and mixing it up in the paint with post players.

The 6-foot-6 senior also possesses a shooter’s touch that makes him difficult to match up with.

His combination of size and skill is a big reason Buss is the Fox River Classic Conference’s second-leading scorer.

Buss is averaging 19.1 points per game and is shooting 35.2 percent from 3-point range in conference play. He’s also among the FRCC leaders with 8.3 rebounds per game.

Besides playing an all-around game on the court, Buss is a well-rounded student who is a member of the National Honor Society.

He also showcases his versatility in track and field, in which he is hoping to advance to the WIAA state meet in after missing out on qualifying in two events last year by one place.

Buss discusses scoring on an NCAA Division I prospect, getting a hat trick and forgetting his jersey in this week’s Senior Spotlight.

The last two years, your basketball team has participated in tournaments in Florida during the holiday break. What stood out to you about getting to play teams from outside the state and the region?

It’s way more physical down there. The kids are crazy athletic. Before our first game down there this year we were all nervous. Right before we went into the locker room before our first game a kid just dunked over this kid. We’ve never seen anything like that in Green Bay. We were all so nervous after that, but we went out and played pretty well even though we lost. It’s definitely way more aggressive and way more physical with a faster pace down there.

You had a pretty nice game against Nassir Little, a highly touted college prospect, when your team played Orlando Christian Prep. How did that feel?

I wasn’t thinking about that during the game. But after the guys on the bench were like, “You just scored 29 points on this DI kid.” I was just trying to get points and win. But I guess it turned out that I had a pretty good game. That was a lot of fun.

Your team has been bitten hard by the injury bug the past couple of years. How difficult has that been?

It just seems like finally things are going to turn around, and we’re going to win some games, and then something bad happens. … It just seems like whenever things are looking up somebody gets hurt.

Do you feel you’ve tried to do too much at times to compensate for injuries to some of your key players?

We have to play as a team still on offense. I have to get everyone involved on offense, but on defense I definitely have to step up and get more rebounds now that those guys are out.

What career field are you interested in pursuing?

I’m definitely interested in going into the field of psychology. I just took a psychology class for the first time this year. I just think it’s interesting to figure out how the brain works and figuring out why people do the things they do and act like they do.

Which side of the family do you get your height from?

That’s a mystery. Everyone asks me that. I guess my grandpa on my mom’s side was a little taller and my great-grandpa on my mom’s side was 6-3 or something.

How did basketball become your favorite sport?

I was actually a hockey player when I was younger, like second grade to fifth grade, I was all hockey. Then, the athletic director at my school, his name is Mr. (Dave) Jones, he asked us who was going out for basketball. I just raised my hand because all the other boys were doing it. I started playing basketball and was taller than everyone, so I guess I was pretty good. I started doing that more and gave up hockey because that became my thing.

How did you originally get into hockey?

My dad actually used to make an ice rink in the backyard. I would always play hockey with my sister and my dad and the neighbors would come over. Then, one day my dad was like, “You want play hockey for De Pere?” I was like, “Yeah, sounds like fun.” I definitely miss it. I’ve played hockey at Edison (Middle School) because there is a rink back there and I’ve played there a few times.

How has track and field helped you as a basketball player?

I’m definitely way faster now because of track. I can jump better because I do high jump and long jump, so my jumping ability has gotten way better, too.

You were one place short of advancing to the WIAA state track and field meet in the long jump and as a leg on the 800-meter relay team. How did you react to coming up just short of state?

It’s been a huge motivator throughout the summer, just working out every day and wanting to get better. In the spring, too, from the first practice I’m going to want to make state because I was so close last year.

Does the @PrebleTrack Twitter account have what it takes to repeat as a Preppie Award winner this year?

I’ll definitely get on the coaches if those tweets aren’t up to par. I’ll try to keep on them so they’re good.

What’s one of your earliest sports memories?

During my first year of hockey I wasn’t the best player on the team, but I was pretty decent. One game I got a hat trick and one of my teammate’s dads threw their hat on the ice, and I thought that was pretty cool.

What’s your most embarrassing sports moment?

That was probably in track. I do high jump. I’m warmed up and ready to jump, and I’m wearing a jacket that zips up a little bit. I unzip my jacket to get ready because they called my name for high jump. I realized that I don’t have my jersey on. I just have my jacket on for some reason. I go to (assistant coach Andy) Fameree and tell him I don’t have my jersey and don’t know what to do. I run to the first teammate I can find and steal their jersey. It’s a size small and does not fit me at all. I do the jump and clear the starting height, and then run up to the locker room and find my jersey real quick and continue high jumping.

What’s your favorite sports memory?

It was on Senior Night last year when everyone came back (from injuries) and we won. It was just such a good feeling to finally win and have everyone back on the team contributing.

Which teammate would you bring on a roller coaster?

Griffin Summers. He’s always a blast to be around and is always making jokes. He’s a fun guy to be around and makes anything fun.

Who on the team would you entrust with a pet?

Max Bobholz. He’s the nicest kid on the team. He has a dog named Pillow. He would be able to take care of my dog.

Which teammate should have their own reality TV show?

Nick Dahlke. He’s a character. He’s hilarious and does some funny stuff sometimes. He’s just an entertaining guy to watch.

Who on the team would most likely be scared of a spider?

Max Wagner. He’s a freshman on the team and, I feel like as a freshman, he’s a little more intimidated by stuff like that. He kind of gets scared easily and is kind of soft.

Which teammate could survive on a deserted island?

I don’t think anyone on our team is suited for an island.

Favorites

Class: AP Psychology.

Food: Pineapple.

TV show: “Breaking Bad.”

Movie: “Forrest Gump.”

Music: Rap.

App: Snapchat.

Athlete: Brett Favre.

Video game: Mario Kart on Nintendo GameCube.

Coach’s comment

“He’s had some really explosive games this year. He’s averaging right around 20 (points per game) and can be a 30 guy. He’s an inside-outside guy and is hard to guard because he can shoot the 3-ball. That game down in Florida he was 6-for-9 (on 3-point attempts) against Nassir Little, so that’s pretty impressive. That’s a neat tape for him to send out to some colleges.”

— Green Bay Preble boys basketball coach Jim Wall

apekarek@greenbaypressgazette.com and follow him on Twitter @andrewpekarek.