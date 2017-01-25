Nicolet Bank Spotlight: Gillett's Balthazor

GILLETT – Eri Balthazor is razor sharp.

The Gillett senior has to be to stay on top of her busy schedule.

Balthazor is National Honor Society and class president at her school, where she also participates in Spanish Club, FFA, Positive Peer Group, forensics and multiple sports.

She has a 4.0 GPA and is on pace to be class valedictorian, which would mark the fifth straight year the Gillett girls basketball team has featured a player that ranks in the top two of their graduating class.

The 5-foot-6 guard is a two-year captain and the Tigers’ second-leading scorer this season. She has received honorable mention all-M&O Conference accolades in volleyball and basketball.

Although Balthazor is an ultra-focused student and competitor, she also has a softer side when it comes to her love for animals.

Balthazor discusses training horses and performing a special pooch play on the court in this week’s Senior Spotlight.

How would you describe your high school experience?

I’ve basically been in everything I can in high school. It’s been a struggle, but I think it’s been totally worth it because I’ve learned so much from not only basketball, but my school activities also. I think they’re all equally important.

What do you like most about your school?

I love Gillett. I love the people in it. I love the teachers. We are such a close-knit school. I think in our school everyone is so welcoming to other people. We’re just nice to each other in general.

What career do you want to pursue?

I’m going to UW-La Crosse for pre-med next year. I wanted to be a vet at first, like every little girl’s dream, but I think the human body amazes me. I think that how everything works is just mind boggling.

Do you have any pets?

I have my own horses. I barrel race throughout summer. It’s kind of my hobby outside of school and outside of sports. I go home and take care of horses on my off time. I’m part of NBHA, which is National Barrel Horse Association.

How did you become interested in barrel racing?

My parents had horses before I was even born, so I was kind of born into it. Then, I joined 4-H. I transitioned to FFA, so it’s always kind of been with me. I think it’s going to be hard leaving for college and leaving my horses because they are also a big part of my life.

What’s the biggest misconception you feel most people have about horses?

I’m also a horse trainer, so I train other people’s horses as well. I think when I give lessons the biggest thing is they’re scared. They have to get over the fear that the horse is going to hurt them in some way because frankly they are not. They are big animals and can be dangerous, but I think in the same way dogs are trained, horses are trained to be products of their environment. Horses are a lot like dogs where you develop a trust with them. You go home and walk up to the fence and they come running when they see you. It is actually a big connection you make with them.

Being from a smaller school, do you feel like your basketball team is kind of in foul trouble before the game begins sometimes since you don’t have a lot of depth?

That’s exactly how it is. I think injuries are very scary for us right now and trying to play through them is a hard thing to do. It is like you’re in foul trouble the whole time. Then, when there is foul trouble, you’re really in trouble. It’s just something you have to learn to overcome and deal with. We just have to play with what we have. We have to work with what we have.

What’s one of your earliest sports memories?

I believe I was in fifth grade, and we were playing in a tournament in Oconto Falls. We were losing by a good amount, so we created this play where I got on all fours and I started barking like a dog. My teammate then came in and did a layup because they were all staring at me. It was the funniest thing in the world. Everybody was laughing in the gym. I just remember being on the floor barking like a dog, and it worked. We got two points. We didn’t win that game, but I’m good with that because that’s a win in itself.

What’s your most embarrassing sports moment?

I was running onto the court this year and I turned around and tripped over my own foot. I got up and no one saw it during the game. Then, we were watching film and I see myself do it on film, but didn’t say anything because no one saw it again. I thought, good, no one is going to see me fall over a line. Then, all of a sudden Taylor (Yonker) stands up and goes, ‘Wait, rewind the video.’ So, we rewind it and she’s like, ‘Everyone watch Erin.’ Everyone bursts out laughing when they see me tripping over myself.

What’s your favorite sports memory?

I would say a regional win, but we’ve lost every time in regional finals. I don’t want to say it’s my only goal for this season because it’s not, but it’s one of my biggest goals for this season to get past a regional final. It’s really hard to lose a first regional final, then a second regional final and a third regional final. But a fourth regional final? I don’t think I could deal with that. I think it would be huge for me to get over that and help the team get over it and get out of that slump to get on a banner.

Victoria Loberger, another senior on your team, is planning to pursue the Army ROTC program at UW-Platteville. What’s her strongest attribute?

I give her a 1,000 times the credit for even thinking about it because it’s a big transition. I think she going to do well in there because she knows how to work and is willing to work, so I think that attitude, and that mindset, is going to be what is going to help her get through that. I would never be able to do it myself.

Which teammate would you bring on a rollercoaster?

Willow Pecha. She is the most courageous girl on our team. She would do anything and is down for anything.

Who on the team could survive on a deserted island?

Taylor Yonker. She is really down to earth and tells us we’re stupid when we’re doing something funny. She could be the mom of our group, definitely. She’s awesome.

Which teammate would you entrust with a pet?

Faith Sorlie. She loves animals. She’s actually a Hufflepuff, like from Harry Potter. Hufflepuffs love animals. She’s the caring and compassionate one on our team.

Who on the team should have their own reality TV show?

Kalea Britton. She has a lot of really funny stories to tell, so I think being in her own life would just be hilarious and would draw an audience.

How are you taking in games in your final season compared to other years?

I’ve basically cried after every single game, so I’m taking that hard. As a senior, I’m taking in the game more. I look at the fans more. I look at my teammates more. I take in the jump balls more. I try to take in more than I ever have before. It’s more than just a game to me now because it’s your last year and you only get to be in high school once. I think I’m definitely ready for something else, but I’m going to miss it. I know I’ll miss basketball the most.

Favorites



Classes: Anatomy and physiology.

Food: Chicken nuggets.

TV show: “Grey’s Anatomy.”

Movie: Anything with Adam Sandler in it.

Childhood toy: Matchbox cars.

Athlete: Reggie Miller.

Coach’s comment



“She’s confident in her actions on the court and off the court. That’s why she’s been a captain for two years because she’s willing to say the tough stuff and willing to bow down to the tough stuff. She takes criticism just as good as she gives it. I think that’s the best way to describe how we’ve developed our leadership around her.” – Gillett girls basketball coach Justin Daul

