Nicolet Bank Spotlight: Kewaunee's Geier

Brooke Geier never keeps track of how many points she scores.

But the Kewaunee senior has been told she has tallied a lot of them in her career.

The 5-foot-8 guard surpassed 1,000 points as a junior in setting her school’s all-time scoring record and followed it up this year by breaking a 26-year-old record for single-season points.

Geier enters Thursday’s WIAA Division 3 sectional semifinal game against top-seeded Wrightstown with 1,661 career points, including 514 this season.

She would gladly trade in each one in for a shot to advance to state with her team.

Geier has helped guide the Storm to its most successful season since the program won back-to-back state titles in 2012 and 2013. She is averaging 20.6 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 3.9 steals per game.

Kewaunee is not only making its deepest playoff run since its state title runs, but it won its first outright Packerland Conference title since 1991.

Geier has been a triple threat for the Storm, earning first-team all-conference honors in basketball, volleyball and softball. The three-sport standout has the opportunity to go 3-for-3 in winning conference titles her senior year if she can help the softball team win one as well.

Geier discusses her teammates, growing up with her role model and being a girly girl in this week’s Senior Spotlight.

How does it feel to hold your school’s all-time scoring records for career and single-season points?

It means a lot. I give it my all for my team and couldn’t have done it without them. For me to have that accomplishment, it’s great for us as a team.

What’s your favorite performance of your career?

I remember playing against Algoma last year and not realizing I scored my 1,000th (career) point. I thought that was probably one of the best games I’ve played in.

You’re going to play college basketball at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point. What do you want to major in there?

I’m actually looking to become an occupational therapist. But if that didn’t work out I would probably go for something in special education. I’ve had a classmate I’ve grown up with that I’ve always helped out when teachers asked for help in the classroom. Being by his side throughout my whole life has shown me that I’m a really good fit for that and I want to do what I love, which is helping people.

I noticed you wear volleyball knee pads for basketball games. How long have you been doing that?

I started that in high school. I started realizing my knees are really getting banged up, so I should probably protect them. Still, having knee pads on I still get really bad bangs and stuff, but they help.

Which of the following is the toughest thing to do: Making a pancake dig in volleyball, diving for a loose ball in basketball or getting hit by a pitch in softball?

I would honestly say grabbing a loose ball in basketball. A hard floor never really feels good on your body, but it’s worth it. During the Southern Door game I got a pass going down for a fast break and, when I saved the ball, I got a huge blister on my hand. I did like a backhand flip (with the ball) and just slid into the mat. I felt something really bad on my hand, like wind getting in it. It was stinging, and I looked and had a huge blister. At first my sister actually thought that my bone was sticking out when she saw it because a piece of my skin was sticking up.

Your sister, Nicole, was a senior on Kewaunee’s first state championship team in 2012. How tough was it for your class to enter high school following back-to-back state championship years?

My sister has been my role model since Day One. I know our team has one big dream and that’s following in her footsteps, just like the team that she had before. I think there is a lot of pressure, but we know that we can’t let anything get to us. We just have to give it our all and whatever happens, happens. Honestly, we go in with no regrets and that’s what we go for.

What’s it like to have your mom and sister as coaches?

It’s been very special to have two of my family members on the coaching staff. We have our ups and downs, but in the end it’s all worth it. I wouldn’t want anyone else by side throughout my whole basketball career. Without our coaches, we would not be where we are today.

Did you ever try to play with your sister and her teammates as a kid?

Whenever they would have practices, I would go in there and rebound and stuff. My mom was just throwing me in there for giggles probably. It was fun, but I never really got down because I knew they were at a way bigger level than I was.

What’s something most people might not know about you?

I’m a girly girl if that counts. A lot of people probably think of me from the athletic standpoint, but I can also be a girly girl. It takes me about 45 minutes (to get ready for school), some days only 30.

How does it feel to have eight seniors on your team?

It’s amazing realizing that we have been with each other since we were so little and to now being seniors. It’s a blessing to have them all by my side through everything. Not a lot of people can say they have eight seniors on the team that have been with each other since first or second grade and have grown so much together.

Which teammate is the most likely to arrive early to school or practice?

Hannah Lamack. She’s always dedicated to everything she does and is on time and gives it her all. She’s a very dedicated person.

Who on the team would you bring on a roller coaster?

I’m not a fan of roller coasters, but I would probably say Abby Baumgartner. I think just screaming around with her would be really fun.

Which teammate would you entrust to take care of your dog?

Ellie Olsen. She’s done it before, and she loves dogs just as much as I do. I know she’ll take care of him.

Who is the most polite person on the team?

Bri Barta. Bri is really nice. She has good manners and treats everyone great. She’s an outstanding person.

Which teammate could survive on a deserted island?

I feel Kristen Malach could. She’s very smart about all types of things and she would know how to survive.

Who on the team is most likely to be scared of a spider?

Sara Dax. She is a big scaredy cat. She would scream a lot and run away from it right away.

What does your team need to do beat top-seeded Wrightstown?

We just have to give it our all on the floor and whatever happens, happens. We cannot have any regrets and we cannot take a possession off. Everyone has to be all in for us to go get that ‘W.’

Favorites

Class: Mr. Kohnle’s gym class.

Food: Mom’s chocolate malts.

TV show: “Friends.”

Movie: “She’s the Man.”

Singer: Beyoncé.

Childhood toy: Bubble mower.

App: Snapchat.

Athlete: Sister, Nicole.

Coach’s comment

“Mentally, she is stronger. I think her confidence is greater the last couple of years, knowing she can do this. I think her freshman and sophomore year she felt she had to carry the team a little bit more because kids weren’t as offensively mature at the time. But now we have such a well-balanced team that there is not as much pressure on her. She has just grown up so much mentally, and physically, and has that confidence level as a senior leader.”

— Kewaunee girls basketball coach Lynn Geier