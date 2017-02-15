Nicolet Bank Spotlight: Notre Dame's Lovell

GREEN BAY – Stephen Lovell is the type of hockey player that can make everyone around him better during his shifts on the ice.

The Green Bay Notre Dame senior is that way as a person as well.

It’s why his peers voted him student body president entering the school year.

Lovell has been a member of student government and a varsity player for the Notre Dame hockey team throughout high school.

The 5-foot-11 forward is the Tritons’ fourth-leading scorer (12 goals, eight assists) entering Thursday’s WIAA regional final game against Ashwaubenon.

He is hoping he can help the Fox River Classic Conference champions make a state run for the first time since his freshman season.

Lovell discusses being a Eucharistic minister, his supply of jerseys as a kid and breaking his locker in this week’s Senior Spotlight.

How did it feel to get voted student body president by your peers?

It definitely means a lot. It’s cool that my classmates think of me as a leader and the person they want to take care of the school to make sure it goes on the right path.

What’s the key to your team’s success?

I would probably start off with Coach (Cory) McCracken and just all the time he and the rest of our coaching staff puts in. I don’t think I’ve ever been to the rink when he’s not here. We make jokes about it that he sleeps here. It’s just kind of amazing how much time he has put into this program.

What does it take to form good chemistry on a line?

Right now, I’m playing with Grant Noble and Mikey Gregoire. We spend a lot of time together, so we’re really close. I think this is the closest we’ve been as a team since my freshman year. The last two years we were close, but our chemistry this year is probably a lot different. I think that’s why we’ve come out on top a few times going into the third period tied.

Coach suggested I ask about your favorite restaurant, Culver’s. Why is Culver’s your favorite?

I ate at Culver’s a lot. People used to send him pictures of me sitting in the Culver’s parking lot because there is a Culver’s right next to Notre Dame. Coach used to keep me on a food plan. I came in my freshman year at 170 (pounds) I believe. By the summer going into my sophomore year I was 200 pounds. He kept me on a food plan where I would have to log in what I ate every day. At some point I just started watching what I was eating.

Did you drop any hosts in your first experience as a Eucharistic minister during communion at church?

I did not. … I was pretty nervous about it, I’m not going to lie. It was at grandparents’ mass we have every Thanksgiving at Notre Dame.

What do you recall about having your house destroyed by a tornado as a kid when you lived in Stoughton?

My mom was home, but me and my sister were with my dad when he was giving blood at the Red Cross. My mom called my dad and was like there is a tornado and it’s like coming our way. It was just kind of like a shock. We had a play place outside, and it just totaled it. They said we would never walk in the grass again because of all the glass and stuff. It took a toll on me because I lost all my toys and stuff. That’s all I really remember from it.

You lived in Menominee, Mich., after the tornado hit and then your family moved to your current home in Allouez. Do you care to take a guess at how many miles your parents have logged over the years in taking you to hockey practices?

It’s just hard to believe how many sacrifices they made. Just the trip from Menominee to Green Bay was an hour. It might not seem like much, but it was two to three times a week and taking time out of their day just to drive me down to play meant a lot.

What’s one of your earliest sports memories?

When I was at the state tournament when I was a squirt and I scored the game-winning goal in overtime. It was the game-winning goal to send us to the state championship.

What’s your most embarrassing sports memory?

I sat down and broke my locker this year. I just kind of shattered it. I sat down and it just collapsed and broke twice this year. The first time it was a faulty locker and the second time I sat back and just shattered it after getting pushed into it.

What’s your favorite sports moment?

When we beat Bay Port this year in overtime to win the conference championship.

How do you feel about your sectional for the playoffs?

I’m really excited for it. In my opinion, one of six teams could pretty much go to Madison. … Hopefully, it goes well for us. But it could go one of many ways.

Were you like a kid in a candy store going through your grandfather’s sporting goods store in Marinette when you were younger?

Even before I came to Notre Dame, they made shorts for Notre Dame so my grandpa got me like a pair of them. I know they did the old Gamblers’ stuff. I would come with a different jersey and pair of socks to every practice because my grandpa would give me the ones they messed up on, but they still look really cool. Other kids would kind of be jealous of me because I had all different colors.

Which teammate is most likely to be afraid of spiders?

Jon Fry. I wouldn’t say he’s a weirder kid, but his reactions to things are kind of funny. I feel like if a spider would pop up in front of him he would probably jump and freak out about it and make a really big deal.

Who is the most qualified person on the team to drive a Zamboni?

Jadon Motquin. He’s our captain. With his personality, I could see him being a Zamboni driver.

Which teammate should have their own reality TV show?

Brady Bjork. He likes to compare himself to Chuck Bass from “Gossip Girl.” He has really good style and takes a lot of time with his hair.

Who on the team would you entrust with a pet?

Grant Noble. I feel like he would be a really good dad, so I’d trust him to take care of stuff. He just watches over kids and kind of like checks up and makes sure everybody is OK and stuff like that. I think he’s really mature.

Which teammate would you bring on a roller coaster?

I would bring Jacob Peterman on a roller coaster, because he always has real sarcastic remarks. He doesn’t show a lot of emotion, but I think it would be really fun to watch his faces. I don’t think his face would change. I think his face would just stay the same.

Who on the team could survive on a deserted island?

Mikey Gregoire. I feel like he is really resourceful and knows what he’s doing when it comes to the outdoors.

Favorites

Class: English.

Food: Culver’s cheese curds.

TV show: “The Vampire Diaries.”

Movie: “Seventeen Again.”

Band: Kygo.

Childhood toy: LEGOs.

Animal: Beluga whale.

Athlete: Aaron Rodgers.

Coach’s comment

“His senior year has been a special year for him where he’s gotten to take on some leadership responsibilities at school. He’s certainly one of the leaders in our program as a senior. I think you’re looking at a well-rounded student-athlete that does a lot of things really, really well.”

— Green Bay Notre Dame hockey coach Cory McCracken

