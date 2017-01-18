Nicolet Bank Spotlight: Pulaski's VandenHeuvel

PULASKI – Luke VandenHeuvel can juggle basketballs.

The Pulaski senior is also pretty adept at juggling sports with his studies.

The three-sport athlete has a 4.0 GPA in addition to being a Spanish Club officer and National Honor Society president at his school.

The 6-foot-4, 215-pounder is used to doing the heavy lifting with his roles on the football, basketball, and track and field teams.

He was an honorable mention all-Fox River Classic Conference choice as a tight end and defensive lineman for football. He throws the shot put and discus in the spring. He is in the midst of his third season as a starting post player for the basketball team, which is undefeated in FRCC play.

VandenHeuvel discusses fishing in Canada, polka dancing and calculating risks in this week’s Senior Spotlight.

You’re responsible for doing a lot of the dirty work in the post for basketball and the same could be said for your role in the trenches for football. How much pride do you take in playing those unheralded roles?

I know that I’m doing stuff that’s helping my team to be in good positions to win. I’m just always trying to give it my best at any position. Normally, on the football field, the big guys aren’t given the most credit. Our announcers do a good job of crediting the linemen, though. They don’t credit the tight ends, but we know we’re out there doing the same work. It’s not about getting the credit as long as I know I’m helping my team to a win.

Why do you feel Pulaski boys basketball coach Dave Shaw has had success with his system?

His coaching is so great because he’s really good at teaching us how to be fast when it’s to our advantage to be fast and how to slow it down when it’s to our advantage to be slow. He’s really good at putting us into situations at practice to get used to slowing it down and handling the pressure. Our (backup) squad does a really good job of creating that pressure for us to simulate a real-game situation. In the opposite scenario, when we are practicing running, he’s got a lot of great drills for that. He really does his work to find out what would benefit us most during a game.

Your team received academic all-state honors from the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association. How does it feel to get recognized for what you are doing off the court?

Normally, that’s something that doesn’t always get recognized … That feels really good to contribute to what we got last year. I like getting recognized like that as a team. It’s really nice.

What career do you want to pursue?

I want to go to Madison for actuarial science. … It’s like insurance. You have to figure out the probability of different things happening and how much different people should pay based on a bunch of factors.

How did you become interested in that field?

I’ve always loved math and been pretty good at it, so I’ve always wanted to go into a profession with math. But anytime I would ask someone what I could do with math, they would normally tell me an engineer. I’ve taken an engineering class, and it just didn’t feel right. One day my math teacher said there is this job called an actuary. It was hard to remember because I’ve never heard of it before. I looked into it a little more and was like, “Maybe that wouldn’t be so bad.” I’ve talked to a couple actuaries and it just sounded interesting.

Your school’s marching band was in the Tournament of Roses parade earlier this month in Pasadena. Did you envy the band members that got to escape the winter weather for a while?

We’re happy that our band got to go to Pasadena. When they’re here playing for us on game days, there is no pump-up music that is better. It just like sends energy through your body. When they get the credit that we all think they deserve, like going to Pasadena and getting recognized for all of this, it’s great to see.

You enjoy hunting and fishing. Where’s one of your favorite places to go for that?

We go up to Whitefish Bay in Ontario. It’s an hour from Thunder Bay. We mostly go for walleye and perch. Based on the year, one will be better than the other. It’s just a lot of fun being up there fishing with the guys.

What’s one of your earliest sports memories?

It was at a flag football game. My dad was the coach. We were on defense, and I was playing defensive end. They lined up three wide receivers on one side. They just ran a play and were doing a receiver screen that was incomplete. They went back to their huddle and came back in the exact same lineup. My dad was like, “Luke, line up a little bit outside and try to jump that pass.” … I lined up a little bit outside from where I normally would at D-end and as soon as they snapped the ball I went straight up field instead of towards the quarterback. He threw it, and I jumped up and snagged it and ran it back for a touchdown. That was my first touchdown I scored, so it was pretty crazy.

What’s your most embarrassing sports memory?

I was out at recess, and my friends and I were playing 500. I had like button-up pants on. Someone threw up the ball and when one of my friends went to go catch the ball their fingers got caught between two of the buttons. When they ripped their hand through to go catch the ball, my pants flew off into the wind. I was out at recess in my underwear and everybody saw it.

What’s your favorite sports memory?

Probably this football season, coming back and beating Holmen (56-49). Everyone thought we were down and out. We had come back against De Pere similar to that earlier in the year, so we knew that we had it in us to create a comeback. But we knew it was going to be difficult, too. We just came out there and played pretty lockdown ‘D.’ Michael Kane had a lot of great rushes on our counter plays. It was just an unbelievable ending for a game.

Can you polka dance?

Yes, I can. I learned from going to Polka Days, seeing people polka and trying it. At first it wasn’t pretty, but after a little bit you get the hang of it and it’s not too bad.

Which of your basketball teammates is the best to follow on social media?

Jacob DeStarkey. He tweets the most and is on social media the most. He’s got a lot of funny stuff out there.

Who on the team could survive on a deserted island?

Wade Geenen. He’s really outdoorsy. He loves to hunt and fish. We’ve gone out hunting and fishing together at each other’s cabins and stuff. He definitely likes the outdoors.

Which teammate would you bring on a rollercoaster ride?

Marcus Malewski. He’s another post (player). Throughout the course of a game or practice we always find each other next to each other and just hanging out, so we got along really well.

Who is the most polite person on the team?

Pierce Narges. Even when our team pokes jokes at each other, just like friendly teammate stuff, he never finds himself making jokes. He’s just really polite and easygoing.

Which teammate should have their reality TV show?

Griffin Robaidek. He’s quite the character. He’s really funny. He makes a lot of jokes. We have a basketball group chat and he’s sending jokes in the basketball group chat.

What’s the biggest thing your basketball team needs to do down the stretch to win the conference title?

Just continue to stay within our roles as a team. If everyone stays within their role, we have a lot of talent and a lot of athleticism, and I think we can make a really good run based on that.

Favorites



Subject: Math.

Food: Pizza.

TV show: “Impractical Jokers.”

Movie: “The Waterboy.”

Music: Country.

App: ESPN.

Childhood toy: BB gun.

Athlete: Michael Jordan.

Coach’s comment



“He’s a glue guy. We need him. He’s a three-year starter, so he has a lot of savvy and he understands and is willing to compete. That to our club is extremely important. That’s why he finds himself on the floor more often than not.” – Pulaski boys basketball coach Dave Shaw

