Nicolet Bank Spotlight: West De Pere's McNabb

Matt McNabb can cover a lot of ground in a short amount of time.

The West De Pere senior center fielder earned third-team all-state honors from the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association as a first-year starter last season thanks in part to his speed.

After ranking first in the Bay Conference for batting average (.514) and runs scored (1.5 per game), the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh recruit is hoping to maintain that pace in trying to help the Phantoms repeat as conference champions and make another deep playoff run.

In addition to being fleet of foot on the baseball diamond, McNabb was tough to catch on the football field. The 5-foot-11, 180-pounder averaged 6.4 yards per carry in totaling 1,167 yards and 21 touchdowns as the Bay’s offensive player of the year.

McNabb discusses his progression as a baseball player, ice skating and celebrating a touchdown with a trio of Green Bay Packers in this week’s Senior Spotlight.

How do you feel about your team?

We’re a really talented team. We have a lot of good pitching this year. We gained more pitchers than we lost. We’re taking it one game at a time, but our goal every year is to get to sectionals and to get to (state).

What’s your best weather-related story about trying to play baseball in Wisconsin?

Last year, around this time, we had a triangular with (Green Bay) Notre Dame and Denmark. We were playing and it was definitely a cold day, but we had no idea snow was coming. Out of nowhere an absolute blizzard comes through. I was playing center field and couldn’t see my pitcher from center field. I had no idea what was going on, so that was definitely crazy.

How did baseball develop into your favorite sport?

There is something about late spring and early summer being out on the baseball field playing baseball. There’s just something about it I love. … I always played travel ball. But towards my sophomore and junior summers, we had farther tournaments and I started to get more serious about it. I just fell in love with it all over again.

What’s one of your earliest sports memories?

Playing tee-ball with my dad and my friends’ dads as the coaches. It was just so much fun. I don’t think I was very good. I was probably like 5 back in the day. I was not very good at baseball.

What’s your most embarrassing sports memory?

In middle school, I was playing center and my buddy was playing right. I went to dive for the ball but got something stuck in my eye. It was like mid runup. I was 10 feet away from the ball, so I just dove randomly and completely missed the ball. I dove short, and the ball went over my head and everyone was just so confused why I did that.

What’s your favorite sports memory?

Either last year for baseball when we made it down to sectionals and beat Appleton North or this entire football season senior year.

How did the transition from running back to quarterback for your senior year come about?

In middle school, the coaches were always trying to get me to play quarterback by having me take snaps here and there. But I never thought I would actually do it until Coach (Jack) Batten came up to me after my junior season and was like, “I think I want you to play quarterback for us.”

Do you feel faster on the football field or the baseball diamond?

Baseball. There is something about running the bases while the ball is out there. I feel faster because you have to beat the ball.

Why did you feel UW-Oshkosh was the right fit for you?

I had multiple DII schools come to me for football, but not for baseball. Baseball is what I wanted to play in college. I was talking to Brendan Meissner, who graduated (from West De Pere) two years ago. He went to Illinois and left to go to UW-Oshkosh. I talked with him and had a meeting with the coach and took a tour. It went really well and fit my criteria for a school I wanted to go to.

Micah Hyde, Jayrone Elliott and Chris Banjo were in attendance for a fundraising effort during your football game at Menasha this season. Were you aware one of the referees started to reach for his flag after the three Packers came into the end zone to celebrate with you following a touchdown run?

I got in the end zone, got up and saw three Packers players running at me screaming. I was just so excited after scoring, so literally I didn’t even know. I was just focused on celebrating with them and my teammates.

Your dad played fullback for the Packers. How did you figure out as a kid he was a pretty solid player back in his day?

I first noticed it because at my house there’s a deflated ball that said an Oilers’ score and then a Packers’ score on it. I was so confused. I grabbed it and was like, “Mom, why do we have this old, deflated ball if we can’t even use it?” Then my dad was like, “This is from a game I played in.” I was like, “What do you mean from the game you played in?”

Did your mom compete in any sports?

She played softball and she figure skated. I’m actually not that bad at ice skating, so that is definitely from her. That’s not from my dad because my dad can’t skate to save his life.

Did you ever play hockey as a kid?

I really wish I played hockey. There is something about it that is so cool. My uncles both played hockey. They both played for the Voyageurs at the De Pere Ice Center and my uncle, Gary (Podraza), played at St. Scholastica in Duluth.

Your sister, Alivia, made an instant impact for the West De Pere girls basketball team as a freshman this year. How good of a player do you feel she is going to be by the time she is a senior?

I think she’s going to be pretty good. That’s not me hyping her up. If I didn’t know her, I would think she’s going to be a pretty good basketball player by the time senior year comes around.

Could your sister school you on the court?

No, no, no, no. It does not matter how old she is, or how good she is, I will still beat her. She would disagree, but she knows I would beat her.

Who is the most superstitious person on the team?

Max Dorow. If you touch his glove, he’ll come after you and hunt you down. There’s just something about touching his glove that he can’t stand.

Which teammate would you give half of your lottery winnings to if you won?

Michael Seabrook, because if I didn’t I wouldn’t hear the end of it.

Who on the team would you want with you if you were lost at sea?

Sam Hendricks, because he’s the most handy person I’ve ever met. He can build things, so he can probably save me.

Which teammate would you like to be on “Family Feud” with?

Cole Nelson, because he’s smart and quick like that.

Who is the go-to person on the team for sunflower seeds?

Jared Demro. He just had dill pickle ones out today and I was macking on those.

Which of your teammates is the best home-run hitter?

Kyle Kosobucki. Bucki is the power guy. He’s the clean-up guy. I can’t hit home runs like he can. I haven’t hit a home run since sixth grade, so it’s nice to have someone on the team that can actually put one out of the park.

Who is the messiest person on the team?

Me. My room is terrible. It’s really bad. I don’t know how I’m going to do for college.

What are you going to miss most about West De Pere?

The community and how supportive they are of sports around here. It’s really something special.

Favorites

Class: Psychology.

Food: Cheeseburger.

TV show: “Stranger Things.”

Movie: “Shawshank Redemption.”

Musician: Kendrick Lamar.

App: Spotify.

Athlete: Deion Sanders.

Animal: Cheetah.

Coach’s comment

“He leads by example. He’s not a big rah-rah guy, but he works hard and shows up and does his job. He’s the same way at school. He’s a good student-athlete and a good example of what we want our players to be at West De Pere in all sports across the board.”

— West De Pere baseball coach Joe Rukamp

