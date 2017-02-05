Nike Extravaganza: Marvin Bagley scores record 43 in No. 2 Sierra Canyon win

SANTA ANA, Calif. — It’s was pretty simple and easy to call.

Marvin Bagley III turned in one of the most dominant overall performances at the Nike Extravaganza since Kevin Love led Lake Oswego (Ore.) to an upset win against Mater Dei on its home turf.

Bagley, a 6-foot-10 junior, poured in a showcase record 43 points as No. 2 Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) downed Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas), 98-72, Saturday night at Mater Dei High, surpassing the previous mark of 41 set by Bishop Gorman’s Shabazz Muhammad in 2012.

Bagley added 14 rebounds and three blocked shots on the night.

“It’s always a great accomplishment to do something like that,” Bagley said of his record-setting night. “There have been a lot of great players to come through this tournament.”

Bagley was throwing down transition dunks, tip dunks, hitting hooks from mid-range and baseline fadeaway jumpers with ease. He was swatting opponents shots off the glass, grabbing the offensive rebounds, and taking them coast-to-coast, dropping behind-the-back dimes to his teammates.

While Bagley stole the show, he wasn’t the only Trailblazers talent to contribute to the evening’s festivities.

UCLA signee Cody Riley finished with 20 points and 12 rebounds, while Arizona State-bound guard Remy Martin pitched in 14 points and seven assists.

Adam Seiko, who is headed to San Diego State, drew the assignment of stopping McDonald’s All-American Charles O’Bannon Jr., holding him to four points on 1 of 16 shooting.

“Nobody will be talking about the fact that Adam (Seiko) held Charles O’Bannon to zero points in the first half,” Sierra Canyon coach Ty Nichols said. “Obviously Cody, Remy and Marvin were all very good tonight.”

Riley also touched on Sierra Canyon’s ability to succeed and play for each other despite having so much talent and depth on its roster.

“Adding Marvin to our puzzle has made it a lot more fun,” he said. “We get to be a lot more active. One of his rebounds, while the other is out for a dunk. It speeds up the game.

“We’re a very unselfish team,” Riley added. “If Marvin has the hot hand, we’re going to him.”

Sierra Canyon improved to 23-1 on the season with its lone loss coming to No. 1-ranked Nathan Hale, 59-57, in the Les Schwab Invitational championship game on Dec. 30.

Bagley expressed the desire for a rematch with Hale in order to avenge the defeat.

“I wish we could schedule another game with them and get that one back,” Bagley said. “It hurts to lose a game by two points the way we did.”

Hey, Nathan Hale, care to run it back?

While that’s not likely to happen, the Trailblazers are looking to close out Gold Coast League play unscathed entering CIF-SS Open Division play as one of the top two seeds along with Chino Hills.

“Our focus is just on our next game,” Nichols said. “It’s fun for reporters and fans to talk about national rankings, but for us, we have to take it one game at a time.”