Nike EYBL: Coach says No. 1 sophomore R.J. Barrett will be back for second session

HAMPTON, Va. – UPlay Canada guard R.J. Barrett was easily the biggest star missing action from the Nike EYBL this weekend in Hampton, Va.

Why?

“He had to rest his knee,” UPlay Canada coach Dwayne Washington said. “Nothing serious, he’s just been playing a lot the last month at different events. He needed that rest.”

The good news, according to Washington, is that Barrett, the top-ranked player in the ESPN 25, will be back in action for the second session in Indianapolis next weekend.

UPlay went 0-4 this weekend without Barrett and talented guard Andrew Nembhard. Both play for Montverde Academy (Fla.).

“Right after DICK’s Nationals and Nike Hoop Summit, he had an MRI on his knee and he had a deep bone bruise,” Washington said. “His dad wanted him to rest so he could be fresh for next weekend.”

A true competitor, Barrett was pushing to come to this session of the EYBL up until Thursday night.

“He was trying hard — trying to negotiate and everything,” Washington said. “He always wants to play, but he needed his rest. It’s been rough being shorthanded, but we’ll be back healthy next week and we’ll be OK.”

