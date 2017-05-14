Nike EYBL: Elite players talk about the impact their moms have had on their careers

EMERSON, Ga. – From NBA Hall of famer Isiah Thomas’ late mother Mary keeping him out of the rough streets of Chicago’s West Side to Kevin Durant’s mother Wanda who he referred to as “the real MVP,” moms have had a long history of directly impacting their sons’ on-court successes.

In observance of Mother’s Day we caught up with a handful of players at the Nike EYBL in Emerson, Ga., and had them dish on the impact their mothers have made in their careers thus far.

Tre Jones, Howard Pulley Panthers (Minn.), PG, 2018

College: Undecided

My Mother’s greatest impact on my career has been… “Always believing in me and supporting me no matter what. That’s the biggest impact.”

Coby White, Team CP3 (N.C.), PG, 2018

College: North Carolina

My Mother’s greatest impact on my career has been… “Always believing in me and pushing me to be the best. She pushed me every day of the year to get better and to be the best young man and player I could be so without her a lot of stuff wouldn’t have been possible; not only in basketball but in life.”

Vernon Carey Jr., Nike Team Florida, F, 2019

College: Undecided

My Mother’s greatest impact on my career has been… “Pushing me to be the best in everything. She’s the toughest one on me whether it’s basketball or school; I know that she’s always gonna be real with me and that’s really helped me stay sharp in every way. I definitely appreciate her for that because it’s helped me become the player I am today.”

Zion Harmon, Boo Williams (Va.), PG, 2021

College: Undecided

My Mother’s greatest impact on my career has been… “Keeping me focused in school. My mom is the one who makes me keep my grades up. She doesn’t like C’s, only A’s and B’s. I appreciate my mom just teaching me how important it is to not only go hard on the court, but in the classroom.”

R.J. Barrett, U Play Canada (Can.), SF, 2019

College: Undecided

My Mother’s greatest impact on my career has been… “Just being the positive support for me as I’ve been playing. My mom is the nicest person I know and she’s never too busy for me. She never complains, she just makes me feel loved no matter how I play and she always takes me to practice or to workout no matter what. That support is big for me.”

Jaylen Hoard, Team CP3 (N.C.), SF, 2018

College: Undecided

My Mother’s greatest impact on my career has been… “Being honest with me. After every game I’ll have about 15 text messages in a row breaking down what she likes about how I played and what she didn’t like. I appreciate that from her.”

Emmitt Williams, E1T1 (Fla.), F, 2018

College: Undecided

My Mother’s greatest impact on my career has been… “Support. I mean just being able to look over to the sideline and see my mother cheering for me is big because not everyone has that.”

