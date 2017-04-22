Nike EYBL: Jontay Porter says he's 'leaning toward' reclassifying and committing to Missouri

HAMPTON, Va. – Mokan Elite (Mo.) forward Jontay Porter may be torn on whether he’ll reclassify from 2018 to 2017, but you wouldn’t know that his mind wasn’t strictly on basketball by his play at the opening session of the Nike EYBL.

Through his first two games, both wins, Porter is averaging 22.5 points and 14.5 rebounds.

“I’m just putting everything to the side and focusing,” Porter said. “I feel like it’s my time to step out of my brother’s shadow and be the man.”

Porter’s brother is the No. 1 player in the ESPN 100 Michael Porter Jr., who was also named the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Player of the Year.

The brothers helped lead Nathan Hale (Seattle) to an undefeated season and a state title.

“I’ve always played behind Mike and he’d go out and have 40 a night,” said Jontay, who is ranked No. 26 overall in the ESPN 60. “I’d only have to score like 10, but now that alpha dog in me is coming out. That’s the attractive part about staying in my class.”

That said, Jontay admitted that he was “leaning toward” joining Michael and their father, Mike Sr., an assistant at Missouri, next season.

“I’d say I’m at about 55 percent with my decision to go ahead to Missouri now,” Jontay said. “If I reclass the only reason would be to play with Mike so I’d definitely be going to Mizzou if I did that.

“I’m taking a visit there Monday and I’ll make a decision after that. This weekend I’m just focusing on taking that next step mentally.”

Follow Jason Jordan on Twitter: @JayJayUSATODAY