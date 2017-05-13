Nike EYBL: No. 1 senior Michael Porter Jr. said the best way to get to No. 1 is through EYBL

EMERSON, Ga. – Michael Porter Jr. wasn’t always the No. 1 player in the ESPN 100, racking up every award imaginable; this time last year he was chasing top dog status like every other player on the Nike EYBL.

“I don’t worry about rankings too much, but, of course, everyone wants to be No. 1,” said Porter, a Missouri signee. “It was a big accomplishment to get that spot.”

Porter’s ascension to the top was due in large part to his dominant play on the EYBL last summer, averaging 22.8 points and 10.9 rebounds per game. He was even more dominant leading Mokan Elite (Mo.) to the Peach Jam title averaging 26.4 points and 11.4 rebounds a game, including 33 points in the championship game.

“The EYBL and Peach Jam is the biggest thing of the summer,” said Porter, who stood courtside watching Mokan Elite play Saturday in the EYBL. “I definitely feel like my play on the EYBL and then at Peach Jam weighed heavily in me being the No. 1 player in the end. If that’s your goal, this is the circuit to be on and to try and dominate. It gets the most attention because the most talent is in the EYBL.”

Porter didn’t stop with being King of the EYBL; he went on to lead Nathan Hale (Seattle) to an undefeated season, win the ALL-USA Player of the Year award and MVP of the McDonald’s All American Game.

“You have to play big all summer and in to your senior year,” Porter said. “But it starts with the EYBL; it’s the best league and if your goal is to be the No. 1 player this is the time to prove it. This is where you make the case for that.”

